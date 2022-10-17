Former prime minister Kevin Rudd says Chinese President Xi Jinping will rule until late 2030s

Xi Jinping could remain China’s leader for another 15 years because he has a long family history and fears losing power, a former Australian prime minister predicts.

Kevin Rudd’s brief second term as Labor Prime Minister in 2013 coincided with President Xi’s first year.

Nearly a decade later, Xi began his third five-year term on Sunday before 2,300 delegates to the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing.

Rudd, a Mandarin-speaking former diplomat and foreign minister, claimed that President Xi could remain in power until the late 2030s – into the mid-1980s.

In an analysis piece for the November/December issue of Foreign AffairsRudd noted that the late father of Chinese President Xi Zhongxun – a senior Chinese Communist Party official who was persecuted by revolutionary leader Mao Zedong – lived to be 89, while his mother Qi Xin was 96.

“So Xi will likely run the country for the rest of his life, although his formal appointments may change over time,” said Dr. rudd.

“His mother is 96 and his father lived until he was 89.

“If their longevity is any indication of his, he is poised to remain China’s foremost leader until at least the end of the 2030s.”

The former Australian Prime Minister wrote a 420-page dissertation on the 69-year-old dictator of China, which last month earned him a doctorate in philosophy from Oxford University.

dr. Rudd said President Xi – who has orchestrated reprisals against his potential CCP rival through contrived purges against corruption – feared losing power.

Xi is 69 years old and probably won’t retire; as a lifelong student and practitioner of Chinese politics, he knows full well that if he left office, he and his family would be vulnerable to retaliation from his successors,” he said.

President Xi has been China’s most powerful leader since Chairman Mao died in 1976, after succeeding in removing the two-term limit in 2018, effectively making him president for life.

Rudd claimed Xi could use surveillance technology to stay in power, helping him quell uprisings in a way that Mao and Soviet-Russian dictator Joseph Stalin could not.

‘Xi has few political vulnerabilities. Elements of Chinese society may be beginning to resent the increasingly repressive apparatus he has built,” he said.

“But with today’s surveillance technologies, he can control dissent in ways Mao and Joseph Stalin could hardly imagine.”

Rudd predicted that China would remain an authoritarian state until after Xi’s death, arguing that many of the younger elites had been educated in China rather than in liberal democracies abroad.

Xi shows growing confidence in China’s emerging ‘nationalist generation’, especially the elites educated domestically rather than abroad, who have matured under his leadership rather than under the more liberal regimes of his predecessors, and who see themselves as the vanguard of Xi’s political revolution,” he said.

Rudd claimed Xi could use surveillance technology to stay in power, helping him quell uprisings in a way that Mao and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin could not (pictured is an outdoor screen in Hangzhou during the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party)

It would be foolish to assume that Xi’s Marxist-Leninist vision will implode in the short to medium term under the weight of its own internal contradictions.

“If there is political change, it will probably come after Xi’s death rather than before.”

China has militarized the South China Sea under Xi’s leadership.

President Xi used a two-hour speech to the CCP’s 20th National Congress on Sunday to declare that military force can still be used to forcibly take over Taiwan, an autonomous democratic island that makes 90 percent of the world’s computer chips.

“We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification, but pledge never to renounce the use of force,” he told delegates.

We reserve the right to take all necessary measures.

‘The wheels of history are rolling on towards the reunification of China.

“Full reunification of our country must be achieved, and it can be achieved without a doubt.”

President Xi also promised more tough measures to control Hong Kong, two years after crushing its autonomy in violation of a 1984 agreement with the UK to allow self-government in the former British colony until 2047.

“We have helped Hong Kong enter a new phase where order has been restored,” he said.

The head of the Chinese Communist Party and chairman of the Central Military Commission has also vowed to continue with Covid-zero lockdowns, despite the economic cost.

“In response to the sudden onslaught of COVID-19, we have put the people and their lives above all else and have persistently pursued a dynamic COVID-zero policy,” Xi said.

“We have protected people’s health and safety to the best of our ability and have had tremendously encouraging results in terms of both epidemic response and economic and social development.”

China, Australia’s largest trading partner and a major buyer of iron ore used to make steel, is expected to grow in 2022 at its slowest pace in nearly half a century due to Covid restrictions.

A Reuters poll of economists estimates an annual growth rate of 3.4 percent for the year to September.