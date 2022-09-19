Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard reveals whether she thinks the Queen was a FEMINIST

Julia Gillard praised Queen Elizabeth II for inspiring women to aspire to positions of power during her life as a leader.

The former Prime Minister of Australia appeared on Monday’s episode of The Project on the day of the Queen’s funeral, explaining that while she thinks the late Royal would not have used the word ‘feminist’ to describe herself, the contribution of Her Majesty on the matter was nevertheless felt all over the world.

“I have serious doubts that she would have used that word about herself,” Gillard, 60, told the show’s hosts.

“But I do think she made a feminist contribution, in the sense that we know that female leadership role modeling, role modeling of women in the public arena, makes a difference to the aspirations of girls and young women.”

She continued, “If they can see someone else doing it, in those rarefied halls and environments, they can imagine they’re there. And I think she had that image for decades.”

Gillard added that speaking to Theresa May, the former British Prime Minister said “she thought the Queen’s many decades of service helped normalize a version of female leadership for the UK”.

And of course the UK has just now joined a very elite club of nations with three female leaders. So only New Zealand, Finland and the UK have had three female prime ministers,” Gillard concluded.

On Monday, the Queen passed through Buckingham Palace for the last time, followed by her grieving family as her coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey and through London after her state funeral.

Her Majesty will be buried in Windsor next to her beloved husband Prince Philip and her parents.

Grief was on the faces of King Charles, his siblings and children, as well as the huge crowds that flooded The Mall, Whitehall and Parliament Square to bid farewell to the beloved monarch.

The crowd later erupted in applause and cheers after the Queen’s casket passed them and also when Her Majesty circled the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace as Big Ben struck 96 times – one for each year of her life – a mile beyond.

The poignant scenes followed an extraordinary and emotional state funeral attended by 2,000 VIPs, royals, prime ministers and several hundred ordinary Britons chosen by the Queen. Out on the streets and an estimated 2 million people were there to mourn her passing 11 days ago.