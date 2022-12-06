Former President of Albania, 78, is PUNCHED in his face and left with black eyes during protest

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former Albanian President Sali Berisha was punched in the face by a thug today during an anti-government protest in the capital Tirana.

The 78-year-old opposition leader was leading hundreds of protesters towards the venue for a summit of EU leaders and their Western Balkan counterparts in Tirana when a 31-year-old man stepped out of the crowd and attacked the politician.

The video shows Berisha, leader of the center-right Democratic Party, being thrown back by the powerful punch as his bodyguards rushed to subdue the attacker.

Berisha, the former President and Prime Minister of Albania, was later seen gently dabbing at his black eye with a handkerchief.

The video shows Berisha, leader of the center-right Democratic Party, being thrown back by the powerful punch as his bodyguards rushed to subdue the attacker.

Berisha, the former President and Prime Minister of Albania, was later seen gently dabbing at his black eye with a handkerchief.

Former Albanian President Sali Berisha was punched in the face and left with a black eye

Police said a 31-year-old suspect who was detained had suffered from “psychiatric irregularities” and had previously faced charges for acts of violence and drug trafficking.

Thousands of opposition supporters gathered in the city on Tuesday as Albania hosted its first EU-Balkans summit, attended by leaders of European Union member states, to protest against the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama and demand elections. anticipated.

The opposition protests against the alleged corruption of Rama, whom they also blame for the country’s cost-of-living crisis and the exodus of young Albanians leaving for a better life in Western European countries.

Berisha directly accused Rama of the attack and said he wanted to prevent the opposition from organizing the protest.

Sali Berisha, the wounded leader of the center-right Albanian opposition Democratic Party, looks on after being attacked during an anti-government protest held near a summit of leaders of the European Union and their Western Balkan counterparts in the capital , Tyrant. Albania, Tuesday

Berisha puts her hands over her head after being punched in the face by an attacker

Berisha, seen with a black eye, talks to his followers after being attacked

Berisha said the attack was a “criminal act against him instigated by the state police.”

Albania’s Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama “unequivocally” condemned the incident.

“Violence has not been, is not and never will be a tool to resolve a problem or concern and anyone who uses it must face the force of law,” Rama said in a statement.

Albania has seen prices rise more than 8 percent this year, especially for basic food and fuel after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

People take part in an anti-government protest held near a summit of leaders of the European Union and their Western Balkan counterparts in the capital Tirana on Tuesday.

Rama says his cabinet has kept inflation low compared to double-digit inflation elsewhere in Europe, noting that the government subsidizes electricity for families and small businesses.

Berisha’s party has been plagued by infighting after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last year banned Berisha and his close family members from entering the US for “corrupt acts that undermined democracy.” ” during his 2005-2013 tenure as prime minister. The UK followed suit this year. He denies the charges.

EU leaders and their Western Balkans counterparts are in Tirana for talks aimed at strengthening their partnership as Russia’s war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region.