Former President Donald Trump could be allowed BACK on Facebook in time for the election

Donald Trump may be allowed to return to Facebook in time for the 2024 election season as his account suspension is set to expire next year.

Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta Platforms revealed the news on Thursday.

The former president was banned from the social media site in 2021 following his comments that allegedly called for violence in the wake of the Capitol riot.

At the time, the social media giant said Trump would only be allowed back on the site if ‘the risk to public safety has subsided’.

Speaking at a Semafor Exchange event in Washington, DC, Clegg said: ‘When you make a decision that affects the public realm, you have to act with great care.

“Don’t throw your weight around.”