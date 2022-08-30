Former playboy bunnies say Hugh Hefner would CRY in bid to get the women to have sex with him

Former Playboy bunnies Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt have once again hurled a scathing accusation of abuse at disgraced founder Hugh Hefner, saying he would often shed fake tears in a manipulative attempt to get sex.

The two blondes dropped the accusation on Monday, in the third episode of their new tell-all podcast, Girls Next Level, which premiered last week.

The pair has often been in the spotlight as two of the magazine mogul’s main girlfriends — and their new show attempts to shed new light on their years at the infamous Playboy Mansion in the early 2000s.

It comes as a slew of other ex-bunnies have made similar allegations of sexual abuse against the late Lothario, who died of sepsis in 2017 at the age of 91.

Former Playboy bunnies Holly Madison (left) and Bridget Marquardt (right) have hurled another scathing allegation of abuse at disgraced founder Hugh Hefner, saying he would often shed fake tears in a manipulative attempt to get sex

Speaking about their respective experiences with Hef, the two women claimed that he often “fake crying” in a premeditated attempt to “get his way” with them.

“As if we were emotional about something or asked about something, he would fake crying,” Madison, 42, recalled to 48-year-old fellow host Marquardt about her unpleasant experiences as Girl Next Door.

“And it was such bad acting and so obvious.”

Madison – who was bothered by the behavior at the time but kept silent – went on to add: that she felt justified after fellow Hefner flame Kendra Wilkinson moved into the mansion in 2001 and asked about Hef’s cry play.

Madison recalled how Wilkinson—who starred with the podcasters on the Playboy-Mansion-centered TV show Girls Next Door in the mid-‘200s—ask her, “Does Hef fake cry?”

The platinum blonde ripped in Hefner for the manipulative waterworks, and Marquardt revealed she had also been exposed to the Playboy boss’s crocodile tears.

The two blondes made the claim — along with several others — on Monday in the third episode of their new tell-all podcast, titled Girls Next Level, which premiered last week.

“It was insane how obvious it was, but you can’t say anything because he’s the one with all the power in the relationship,” Madison cooed during Monday’s podcast. “It was madness, something I never expected from a cultural icon.”

Marquardt added: “I often put him on the defensive, but the fake howling was real. The first time I saw it, I thought, ‘Wait, what’s happening now?’

Madison added that she saw Hefner fake crying several times when she tried to get her into the bedroom, but was afraid to speak out due to the tycoon’s position of power and suspicion that she was the only one exposed to the fake tears. .

“For a long time I didn’t talk to anyone about it because I thought maybe I was the only one who noticed,” she told Marquardt, adding that she realized how carefully calculated the effort really was.

Hefner with Kendra Wilkinson (left), Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison (right) in Beverly Hills in 2005

She revealed that once she discovered the truth, she began to see less of Hefner, who at the time had been the object of her crush due to his star-studded reputation and larger-than-life personality.

‘I just had this idea in my head of what I thought Hef would become’ [like] based on what he’d accomplished and what I saw from a distance,” Madison recalled to her fellow host, adding, “and he’s a fake announcer.”

The women made several other claims against Hefner, saying that during their years at his infamous Los Angeles rectory, they were subjected to a nine-hour curfew where they said they were shamefully forced to follow him and find him to collect a stipend of more than $1,000.

Marquardt recalled, “You had to track down this multimillionaire business magnate, who at the time was still the editor-in-chief of Playboy Magazine having a very busy day – you had to track him down and say, ‘Hello honey, can I collect my allowance?'”

Of the weekly allowance, the women said it included $1,000 a week not only for clothing and other amenities, but also for salon visits because of their light-colored hair.

“We have to have platinum blonde hair, so he pays the salon bills,” Madison recalled, adding that despite being billed as one of Hefner’s leading ladies at the time, getting the fee wasn’t always easy.

Marquardt agreed, saying that being Hef’s best sweetheart came with no extra frills—with the two of them along with Wilkinson being forced to share the tycoon’s many beds every night, with no option to get their own private room.

“There’s no benefit, you don’t get more money, you don’t get better treatment,” Marquardt said of their years-long situation. ‘Actually, it’s even worse because you don’t get your own room, you are constantly watched and scrutinized. You won’t get away with anything.’

The couple compared the experience of being in Hef’s stable to a full-time job.

Hefner is pictured with playmates Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison

Madison said, “You weren’t supposed to work, you had to be at that house every night at nine, you had to be with him every public appearance he made, you had to look a certain way, you had to act a certain way.” clothes, you had to be a PR machine for him. It was definitely a job.’

Madison also described feeling, so to speak, Hef’s “shiny new toy” when he moved into the mansion in 2001 and instantly became the boss’s number one girlfriend.

The fake crying claim against Hefner came just days after Madison and Marquardt claim on the podcast that Hefner forced his girls into orgies in ‘hoarder-like’ beds filled with sex toys, where Playmates lay like pieces of ‘meat’.

“I was shocked at how messy it was,” Marquardt recalled during the program’s second episode last week.

“We walked in and it was just a disaster there. The lights were out, but there were two giant TV screens there playing porn… There’s just so much junk,’

Marquardt continued: ‘Then you get in [his room], and there are vibrators all over the bed. I had never used a vibrator before.’

Madison agreed, comparing the once beloved Mogul’s rooms to those of a collector.

“It was just hoarder style,” she said, visibly disgusted.

The pair said they will continue to shed light on the treatment they received from the late Hefner, and use their podcast as a platform to do so. The program will air two episodes per week.