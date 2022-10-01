Former Panthers bad boy Tyrone May opens up on ‘father figure’ and ex-coach Ivan Cleary

Penrith takes on Parramatta in Sydney’s ‘Battle of the West’ at 7.30pm on Sunday

Former NRL bad boy Tyrone May has revealed how Panthers coach Ivan Cleary was a ‘father figure’ to the troubled star during his turbulent time at the club.

May 26 is now in the books of the Catalan Dragons playing in the English Super League after being sacked by Penrith last year.

It followed the premiership-winning utility that days after the grand finale took to social media to reference his lawsuit over filming and distributing sex tapes without permission in 2019.

He narrowly avoided a period in prison and was sentenced to 300 hours of community service plus a three-year bail for good behavior.

May has no ill-feelings towards his former NRL coach – in fact, he thanks Cleary for his continued support during the difficult moments he endured.

‘For me personally [Ivan has] been there in all my bad times,” he told News Corp.

“If I was feeling a little dubious, I could go to him because I had that good relationship with him, where I could tell him about things that were on my mind.

“It helped a lot, it was like I still had a father figure.”

Coach Cleary’s proximity to his squad – the majority made up of local juniors – is one of the many reasons his son Nathan believes the team has been so successful.

The halfback, 24, played lower classes with the likes of Jarome Luai, Dylan Edwards and May – and confidence is everything.

Ivan quickly forged a close bond with the playgroup and promoted the importance of the team being aligned and working hard for each other.

The NRL Grand Final kicks off at 7:30pm, with the Panthers widely tipped to go back to back (photo, Viliame Kikau during Saturday’s captaincy run)

The end result is stunning, with Penrith in their third consecutive NRL Grand Final on Sunday.

The runaway petty prime ministers also want to go back to back, just like the Roosters did in 2018 and 2019.

Sunday’s big dance also marks 200 games for Cleary in charge of Penrith, split over two stints.

If he holds another premiership, his status as a club legend will be confirmed.

The NRL Grand Final kicks off at 7.30pm, live on Channel 9.

On Sportsbet, the Panthers are $1.40 favorites, with the Eels $3.10.