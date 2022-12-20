Former officer Aaron Dean sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison over Atatiana Jefferson shooting

A former Texas police officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years and 10 months in prison.

Aaron Dean, 38, had been given up to 20 years in prison, but jurors also had the option of sentencing him to probation. The same jury that convicted him of manslaughter on Thursday also determined the sentence.

Fort Worth’s white officer shot the 28-year-old black woman in 2019 as she responded to a welfare check call about an open front door.

His guilty verdict was a rare conviction of an officer for killing someone who was also armed with a gun.

At trial, the main dispute was whether Dean knew Jefferson was armed. Dean testified that he had seen her gun, while prosecutors argued the evidence showed otherwise.

After the sentencing hearing, Dean stoically recalled when the jury upheld the verdict before it was booked in the Tarrant County Jail.

Dean shot Jefferson on October 12, 2019, after a neighbor called non-emergency police to report that the front door of Jefferson’s home was open.

She had been playing video games with her eight-year-old nephew that night, and during the trial it transpired that they had left the doors open to vent smoke from hamburgers the boy had burned.

The case was unusual because of the relative speed with which, amid public outcry, the Fort Worth Police Department released video of the shooting and arrested Dean.

He had completed police training the year before and had quit the force without talking to the detectives.

Since then, the case has been repeatedly postponed due to legal wrangling, the terminal illness of Dean’s lead attorney, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Body camera footage showed that Dean and a second officer who responded to the call did not identify themselves as police officers in the home.

Dean and Officer Carol Darch testified that they believed the home had been broken into and quietly moved to the fenced-in backyard looking for signs of a break-in.

There, Dean, his gun drawn, fired a single shot through the window a split second after yelling at Jefferson, who was inside, to show her hands.

Dean testified that he had no choice when he saw Jefferson point the barrel of a shotgun directly at him.

But during questioning by prosecutors, he admitted numerous mistakes and repeatedly admitted that the actions he took before and after the shooting were “worse police work.”

Darch had his back to the window when Dean fired, but she testified that he never mentioned seeing a gun before he pulled the trigger and said nothing about the gun when they stormed in to search the house.

Dean acknowledged on the witness stand that he didn’t mention the gun until after seeing it on the floor in the house and that he never gave Jefferson first aid.

Jurors deliberated for more than 13 hours over two days before finding Dean guilty of manslaughter earlier this week.

Jefferson’s 8-year-old nephew, Zion Carr, was in the room with his aunt when she was shot.

Zion testified that Jefferson pulled out her gun believing there was an intruder in the backyard, but gave conflicting accounts as to whether she had pointed the gun out the window.

On the opening day of the trial, the now 11-year-old Zion testified that Jefferson had always pointed the gun down, but in an interview recorded shortly after the shooting and played in court, he said she aimed the gun at the window.

Lesa Pamplin, a lawyer and friend of the Jefferson family, said she was glad the jurors took their time.

“These people have looked at the evidence well and hard and they have not rushed it. And I’m happy, not happy, but I’m glad they got the manslaughter,” Pamplin said.

Another friend of the Jefferson family, Cliff Sparks, told them The Dallas Morning News that he thinks the verdict will send the message to other officers that they can “shoot and kill someone in their own backyard and get the lowest charge.”

“It’s not right,” Sparks said. “All this isn’t right.”

If Dean had been convicted of murder, he would have been sentenced to life. The ex-cop, who was out on bail, was placed in the Tarrant County Jail following Thursday’s verdict.