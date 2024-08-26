Former NRL bad boy releases touching image as he becomes a father for the first time

Former football star Daniel Conn has shared heartwarming photos of his newborn daughter Chilli Raine after recently welcoming the little girl with his partner Mich.

The former rugby league star, 38, took to Instagram on Sunday to announce he had become a father for the first time.

“Just when we thought our cups were full, this little piggy stole our hearts,” the heartwarming post began.

“Your mom and I are very lucky and grateful that you chose us. Life is easy.”

Conn later posted a shirtless photo of himself holding Chilli Raine in the park and captioned the photo: “New favorite way to spend the weekend with my girls.”

Conn’s partner, Mich, also posted the news of the birth, thanking the newborn for choosing her and Conn as parents.

“How did I get so lucky? Chilli Raine, welcome to this world,” she posted alongside a photo of the newborn holding onto Conn’s finger.

‘The things your beautiful daddy and I will show you, guide you through, and love you unconditionally through this life is a journey we have both longed for.

“Thank you for choosing us, precious soul.”

Conn, who once played for the Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans and Sydney Roosters, retired from the NRL in 2011 following a serious injury and became a personal trainer.

He also appeared on the hit reality show Geordie Shore in 2013 and briefly dated star Vicky Pattison.

Conn was also once the face and global sports director of fitness chain F45.

The former football star has been open about his struggles with depression and an attempt to take his own life after suffering an injury while playing for the Titans.

Ultimately, Conn made the decision to seek psychological help and never looked back.

Conn has had several run-ins with the law in recent years, including charges of damaging property and intimidating staff at a Potts Point boxing gym where he used to work.

In 2024, Conn returned to court after damaging a Sydney hotel room.