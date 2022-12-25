Former Nickelodeon star Darris Love arrested for ‘domestic violence’ on Christmas Eve

Actor Darris Love has been arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend in the heat of battle on Christmas Eve.

The 42-year-old is a former child star best known for his role as Ray Alvarado in the 1990s Nickelodeon television series, The Secret World of Alex Mack.

Love was released from jail after posting $20,000 bail, according to TMZ. He then shared a nearly 12-minute religious holiday message on his Instagram page.

Christmas in the clink: Actor Darris Love was arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend in the heat of battle on Christmas Eve (seen in 2015)

Love was taken into custody by the LAPD Saturday night on suspicion of domestic violence after police were called to his Los Angeles home for a disturbance.

The call came in around noon, according to TMZ, and police met with the actor’s girlfriend who told them Love had “pushed her in the back of the head” during an argument.

She claimed the fight started after she stopped by Love’s house to pick up some things. The outlet added that the victim was “uninjured and there were no visible marks.”

According to online records, he was booked for “misdemeanor domestic violence” around 2:30pm and later released after posting bail at 10pm.

Love was released from jail after posting $20,000 bail, according to TMZ: He then shared a nearly 12-minute religious holiday message on his Instagram page

Claim to fame: The 42-year-old is a former child star best known for his role as Ray Alvarado in the 1990s Nickelodeon television series, The Secret World of Alex Mack

Not long after being released from prison, Love took to social media with a nearly 12-minute video about the holidays and religion.

‘Is it a holy day or a holiday? HAPPY HOLY DAYS KING AND QUEENS “FESTIVAL OF THE DEDICATION,” he captioned the video.

While speaking to the camera from his car, the actor told twisting stories and invited friends and family to join the video live — some of whom did.

“Let’s love each other,” he said in the video, also warning fans to distance themselves from material items.

His arrest didn’t seem to faze the television actor who greeted friends with smiles and laughter during the live stream.

He is best known for his role in The Secret World of Alex Mack and later had minor roles in other television series such as Sister, Sister, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.