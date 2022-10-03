Former NHL Star Sean Avery in heated 5-minute street with Hollywood neighbors over PARKING

In his life off the ice, former NHL scourge Sean Avery has had a number of minor clashes and fights.

The latest of which took place near Avery’s home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles last Thursday, when the former attacker confronted several people with stationary vehicles, as seen in video obtained by TMZ.

Avery said he was babysitting someone nearby and started yelling at teens and adults who demanded they move their cars he thought were illegally parked.

His neighbors weren’t exactly happy with Avery’s way of doing things, swearing and yelling at those who approached him.

“I just want you to use your goddamn brain, because you’re going to have to do it in your life,” Avery said. “And have an ounce of respect for people.”

During the fight, Avery threatened some of those who stopped their cars, saying, “Next time one of you parks your car there, I’ll break your windshield wipers off. You stupid bastard.’

One of the people filming Avery called him crazy in response, to which Avery replied, “One hundred percent. One hundred percent. Ask around!’

Avery also repeatedly joked about the length of the people filming him, saying to one of them, “Dude. You’re fucking short of really liking and challenging someone. Shut up.’

That didn’t stop Avery from inviting an altercation. “I’ll give you the first, you can kick me or hit me.”

When Avery is told that he is being filmed and the video is being shared on TikTok, he smiles and replies, “Go ahead. Go ahead and Google me. Make sure to tag me, you little bastard.

The person filming asks who he is, and Avery walks up to him and spells his name.

After a few minutes, the argument died down without further action and the police were not called in.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hilary Rhoda has reportedly filed for divorce from ex-New York Rangers star Avery — six years after her mother filed a restraining order against him

Hilary, 35, and Sean, 42 — who played hockey for 13 seasons in the NHL — first met at an NYC bar in 2009 and got engaged in November 2013. They can be seen in 2020 (left) and 2016 (right) )

Sean was charged with criminal mischief in 2019 after his scooter crashed into a minibus with three children inside. He is seen in court

It’s the latest in a series of ugly scenes involving Avery. He was charged with criminal mischief in 2019 after his scooter crashed into the minibus of venture capitalist Jonathan Schulhof and his wife Kimberly Kravis while their three children were inside.

“I didn’t really know if a crime had been committed. It’s part of life on the streets of New York City,” he reportedly said during his testimony.

Reports also say that Avery’s wife, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hilary Rhoda filed for divorce in July after getting married in 2015.

TMZ reported that the couple split on July 17 — weeks after taking their son, Nash Avery, on a trip to Hawaii without Sean — and that the model cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

Hilary, 35, and Sean, 42 first met at the Warren 77 bar in New York City in 2009 and got engaged four years later – in November 2013.

They married in October 2015 at New York’s Parrish Art Museum and together they welcomed their son, Nash, in July 2020. Page Six quoted Marianne Rhoda’s attorney as saying: [Avery and Rhoda] lived in the same area in the Hamptons and he harassed her.

“They bumped into each other, belonged to the same gym, and he used to swear at her and make obscene gestures. He drove too close to her in his car and scared her.’

In 2016, Avery was given a restraining order for allegedly harassing his mother-in-law, from whom he and Hilary were estranged.

The sports star has faced numerous controversies over the years and had a reputation for being a volatile character throughout his career on the ice.

Two years earlier, in 2014, he had a “complete meltdown” two days before an off-broadway show he was in was due to open.

Christy Smith-Sloman – author of the play Negative is Positive – told Page Six that Avery stormed off the set after getting pizza from an assistant.

“It’s a complete horror story,” she told the column at the time. “Avery collapsed completely during rehearsals and quit. He kind of snapped.’

The incident with Avery allegedly started when he left rehearsals after becoming agitated, Page Six said.

The problem escalated when the assistant stage manager asked Avery if he wanted pizza. There was a miscommunication and Avery believed the woman had referred to him as an “a–hole.”

Avery, who did not comment on the incident, reportedly lost it to the woman, who burst into tears.

Avery was notorious for being an annoying player throughout his NHL career, leading the league in penalty minutes twice during his time with the LA Kings.

He has totaled over 1600 penalty minutes in his NHL career, including 69 penalty minutes in just 28 playoff games.