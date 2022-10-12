Former NFL tight end Tyrone Davis who starred for Jets and Packers dies aged 50 

Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis has passed away at age 50, the latest in a string of former NFL players who have passed away in their 50s in recent months.

Davis died on Oct. 2, 2022, according to the Jeffress funeral home in South Boston, Virginia, the former NFL player’s hometown.

At 6ft4 and 240lbs, he was one of Virginia Football’s best wide receivers before being drafted in 1995 as a fourth round pick by the Jets, who turned him into a tight end.

The Jets exchanged Davis for the Packers at the start of the 1997 season, where he remained before being released in 2003 amid a series of injuries and weight problems.

Davis played in 75 NFL games and started 27, recording 73 catches for 795 yards and 13 touchdowns.

His cause of death was not reported, although a newsletter devoted to sports and Virginia athletes said he died of an “undisclosed illness.”

January 25, 1998: Tyrone Davis #81 of the Green Bay Packers sits down on the bench during Super Bowl XXXII against the Denver Broncos at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Denver Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-24

Keith McKenzie (L) hugs Green Bay Packers teammate Tyrone Davis (R) December 20 after Davis recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the first half of their game against the Buffalo Bills at Lambeau Field in Green Bay

Green Bay Packers Tyrone Davis is crushed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders on January 4, 1998 in an NFC playoff game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Former Packers teammate Earl Dotson posted a tribute to Davis on Facebook.

‘This is hard to place. Rest in paradise teammate. This good man Tyrone Davis fought alongside me for years on the NFL Green Bay Packers. Brother forever,” the tribute read.

Davis’ death was preceded in July by the passing of former NFL safety William White at age 55 and Super Bowl winner Charles Johnson at age 50.

Also in June, Tony Siragusa, the former Ravens’ defensive tackle, died at just 55 years of age.

Although White died of degenerative neurological disease ALS – a condition for which no known cause, but studies have been shown to be four times more likely to affect former NFL players than the general population — the causes of death for Johnson and Siragusa were also not reported.

The exact cause behind early deaths of NFL players is unknown, but repeated instances of severe shock and head trauma are believed to be one of the biggest contributing factors.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease, is often cited as the cause of early deaths in NFL players and is caused and exacerbated by repeated blows to the head.

Charles Johnson (L), a former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver who eventually won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, died in July at age 50. A cause of death has not been announced. Former Detroit Lions player William White (R) also died in July at age 55, suffering from ALS

Tony Siragusa, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens, holds the Vince Lombardi trophy as he rides in a parade with his wife, Kathy, in his hometown of Kenilworth, New Jersey on March 4, 2001. Siragusa died aged 55 age in June

Over time, these effects lead to confusion, depression, dementia and suicidal thoughts. CTE is also associated with a lack of impulse control, characterized by heavy drug and alcohol abuse.

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who died at age 27 while serving life in prison for murder, was diagnosed with the worst case of CTE ever seen in someone so young.

The disease has also been found in Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau and Pro Bowl safety Dave Duerson, who both committed suicide with the express intention of donating their brains to science to be tested for CTE.

A 2017 Boston University study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association, it was found that CTE had been diagnosed in 110 of 111 former NFL players whose brains had been donated for research. The disease was also diagnosed in 87 percent of 202 former high school to NFL football players.

Meanwhile, a 2019 study of more than 6,000 former professional athletes in the US found that NFL players had a significantly greater risk of dying young than their counterparts in other national leagues, such as Major League Baseball (MLB).

The study found that NFL players were about 2.5 times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease and nearly three times more likely than MLB players to die from neurodegenerative diseases.