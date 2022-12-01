Former NFL QB Jon Kitna’s son Jalen is arrested for possession of child porn, suspended by Florida

<!–

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of NFL veteran Jon, was arrested Wednesday for two counts of child exploitation material distribution and three counts for possession of child pornography, Gainesville police said.

Placed in the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 p.m. ET, 19-year-old Kitna was arrested after Gainesville Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to a police press release, the tip “indicated that a Discord user distributed an image of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through their platform.”

Kitna was investigated by the police and was later believed to be the likely account holder of the Discord, from which two illegal photos were sent.

The University of Florida Athletic Association said it was “shocked and saddened” by the news.

Nineteen-year-old Jalen Kitna played in four games for the Florida Gators this season

Kitna has been suspended indefinitely from the school’s football program after being arrested

“These are extremely serious allegations and the University of Florida and the UAA will not tolerate such behavior.”

Florida has indefinitely suspended Kitna from its football program.

It was noted in the release that Kitna admitted to sharing the materials, but believed them to be “legal” because he found them online.

Jon Kitna played 15 years in the NFL for four different teams, including the Detroit Lions

Kitna also allegedly told police that his Discord account had been deactivated, with an email from the site citing a violation of the site’s rules.

Police also found three additional images of child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices, which were seized.

Kitna is a freshman who had appeared in four games this season. He is due to appear in court on Thursday morning, according to police.

His father Jon played 15 years in NFL for Seahawks, Bengals, Lions and Cowboys. He is currently the head coach and athletics coordinator at Burleson High School in Burleson, Texas.