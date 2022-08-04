Former NFL player and cult sports broadcaster Pat McAfee loses it over Collingwood Magpies’ AFL win

Iconic American sports identity Pat McAfee has shown his five million followers how much he loves AFL and its fans.

Speaking on his wildly popular Pat McAfee Show, the bubbly American – who was one of the NFL’s biggest gamblers – lost it on Magpie Jamie Elliott’s stunning goal against Essendon on July 24.

“My team, the Collingwood Magpies…home of Mason Cox, aka Coxzilla, the only American to have huge success in the AFL, had a nail-biting, triumphant…last minute, walk-off win,” said him in the Tuesday edition of his Pat McAfee Show.

With a Sherrin footy in his hand, McAfee hilariously provided his own commentary on what will be considered one of the greatest kicks to winning a game in many years.

Pat McAfee has become one of America’s most popular sports presenters since retiring from the NFL in 2017

“For 75,000 at a terrible angle, the horn goes off in his backswing…and he put it through the pipes!” shouts McAfee.

“That’s a Jamie Elliott walk-off winner… He put this son of ab***h (the Sherrin) through those sons of b***hes (goal posts) from an incredibly hard angle.”

For those Aussies unfamiliar with American sports terminology, a walk-off winner is essentially when a baseball player hits the winning run in the bottom of the last inning — though Elliott’s kick as the siren blew a completely different low is under pressure.

Pat McAfee (left) grabs a Sherrin as he and co-host AJ Hawk take home Collingwood’s incredible win

McAfee saved his best work for describing Aussie fans watching Elliott from just feet away on the other side of the fence.

He believed the supporters were using a term of abuse that is seen as much grosser in the US than Down Under.

“He has (Elliott) fans six feet away from him; that woman says, “Come on, you motherfucker!” he laughed.

‘Remember, in Australia they use that word differently. I’m just quoting these two people screaming into Jamie Elliott’s ear.’

Jamie Elliott kicks a remarkable goal from the boundary after the siren to give Collingwood a heart-pounding win over Essendon on July 24

McAfee’s running commentary of the moment was pretty spot-on when it came to grandeur and excitement, but the former gambler may need some work on his Aussie Rules knowledge.

“So the way you get the ball across the field is by running, bouncing and kicking forward,” he explained.

“If someone catches it, they get plenty of time to align a kick (on target), or they can pass it by hand or kick it to someone else.”

He also said that the mark Elliott took to get the shot on target was a ‘speccy’, when it was really an everyday hold.

Pat McAfee (left) has built a successful sports broadcaster career since retiring from the NFL in 2017

AJ Hawk, a Super Bowl-winning linebacker, vowed to become the show’s AFL correspondent after witnessing the incredible goal, wondering why the game isn’t more popular around the world.

“That kick from that angle seemed impossible, actually…why isn’t this bigger than football?” he asked.

The clip caught the attention of fellow Yank and Collingwood stars Mason Cox and Elliott herself, while Lions star Mitch Robinson said the praise was a “huge shout out.”

McAfee also congratulated the Magpies forward on his great performance.

Legend. What a point. Congratulations on dominating life so far brother. Tell The Coxzilla we’re proud of him. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 3, 2022

How is this not a sport over there! that’s a huge shoutout — Mitch Robinson (@MitchRobinson05) August 3, 2022

Cox even suggested that the AFL would be much better placed if they could convince McAfee to enter the finals series – a point prominent journalist and broadcaster Craig Hutchinson wholeheartedly agreed on.

‘Australia needs to get this man and his crew back on board for the finals (play-offs)! Getting him in town for a grand finale would be dope too,” Cox wrote on Twitter.

It wasn’t the first time McAfee had been exposed to Australian rules.

Mason Cox (black and white jersey) jumps high above Essendon defenders Andrew Phillips (center) and Peter Wright (left) in Collingwood’s final win

After discovering the game during the 2020 COVID lockdown, Cox paired it with his own personalized Sherrin and Magpies uniform.

He called it “the most insane sport on Earth” at the time, before complaining this week that he couldn’t play it himself.

“Aussie Rules football is the sport I would have liked to play,” he said.

Pat McAfee watches from the sidelines during a 2015 game for the Indianapolis Colts

A cult hero both on and off the field, McAfee was one of the greatest NFL gamblers of all time before seamlessly transitioning to the media where his outgoing nature, booming voice and outlandish views have made him a hit with fans.

His show, which has more than 5.6 million followers on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, runs for three hours a day Monday through Friday and is one of the most popular sports programs in the US.