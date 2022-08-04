Former New York Knicks player Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport for possession of marijuana

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and a gun in his bag.

According to TMZ Sportsauthorities were called after “a significant amount of a green leaf substance” was discovered in Shumpert’s bag.

Authorities were then able to confirm that it was 6.12 ounces of marijuana.

The report also claims that Shumpert had a Glock magazine and 14 9mm bullets in his bag, but did not have a handgun.

Yahoo report that there was no weapon and that this is not part of the charges against him.

Shumpert was due to board a flight to Los Angeles at 3 p.m., telling authorities to visit his daughter and ask officers if he could make the flight after all, before being told he couldn’t because he was arrested .

Marijuana is legal in California, which Shumpert flew to, but not in Texas.

He could face up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of “state prison crimes.”

Shumpert’s NBA career began in 2011 when he was drafted 17th overall in the first round by the New York Knicks after playing his college basketball at Georgia Tech.

Shumpert stayed with the Knicks until 2015 when he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He would play in Cleveland alongside LeBron James for the next three seasons and make the playoffs in all three consecutive seasons.

The highlight of Shumpert’s time in Cleveland was the 2016 season when the Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals despite trailing 3-1 on the series.

The next two years of Shumpert’s career would pass in 2018 and 2019 as unremarkable stints with the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets, before spending his final years in Brooklyn.

Shumpert poses on the set of “The Chi” with co-stars Jacob Lattimore and Hannah Hall

Shumpert and Dancing With The Stars partner Daniella Karagach pose with Golden Ball trophy

In his post-NBA career, Shumpert has kept himself busy, successfully going from professional athlete to mainstream celebrity.

Shumpert appeared in season 30 of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and eventually won the competition with partner Daniella Karagach.

Shumpert has also focused more on the musical career he showed aptitude for during his playing career. Shumpert releases music under the name ‘IMAN’.

Most recently, Shumpert starred in the Starz hit series ‘The Chi’.

Over the course of his career, Shumpert averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assist and was known as one of the better defensive players in the league for most of his career.