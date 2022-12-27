Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. heroically rescues a Mississippi family from a burning home

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. produced his share of memorable moments on the gridiron, but few can compare to his extraordinary act of bravery Monday in Gulfport, MS.

Armstrong’s neighbors were inside their downstate home when he first noticed the fire and decided to act.

“I saw a lot of smoke, so I started grabbing bricks and throwing them out the window,” Armstrong said. WLOX.

So I crawled over there and grabbed her and pulled her out. At the end of the day, he was just trying to find her. I’ve known her since she was a little girl.

Tommy Armstrong Jr. was a neighborhood hero in Gulfport, MS. Monday during a house fire

Armstrong did, in fact, find her, as everyone inside the house managed to escape. Some were taken to hospital after the fire.

Armstrong played for Nebraska football from 2013-2016, starting 41 games.

According to WLOX, there was extensive damage to the left side of the house in the south of the state.

During that time, he had 8,871 passing yards, 67 touchdowns, and 44 interceptions.

Armstrong was a double threat for the Cornhuskers, rushing for 1,819 yards on 423 attempts and 23 touchdowns.

He tried out with the Minnesota Vikings at safety in 2017 but failed to make the roster.