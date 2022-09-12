Former MLB pitcher-turned New York police officer Anthony Varvaro dead at 37 after car crash

<!–

Former MLB pitcher turned New York police officer Anthony Varvaro has died in a head-on car accident on his way to work at the 9/11 memorial in Manhattan.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed on Sunday by police officials and his former baseball teams, and the 37-year-old leaves behind his wife and four children.

A Jersey City native, Varvaro played for the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox in the major leagues, before retiring in June 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer.

The Braves announced the news on Twitter, writing: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro. Anthony, 37, played six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta.

‘He voluntarily retired from MLB in 2016 to become a police officer at the Port Authority.

He was en route to serve with World Trade Center Command to commemorate the activities of September 11, 2001 when he was involved in a car accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.”

Former baseball star and police officer Anthony Varvaro has been killed in a car accident

The former MLB pitcher was on his way to work at the 9/11 memorial in Manhattan

The New Jersey publication Daily Voice has reported that Varvaro was killed in a head-on collision by a wrong-way driver at exit 14C on the New Jersey Turnpike, close to the Holland Tunnel.

Meanwhile, the New York and New Jersey Port Authority issued the following statement: “Agent Varvaro represented the very best of this agency and he will be remembered for his courage and dedication to service.”

On this solemn occasion, as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center – including 37 members of the Port Authority’s police – our grief is only deepened today with the death of Officer Varvaro.

On behalf of the entire agency, we extend our deepest condolences to Agent Varvaro’s [family].’

Varvaro pitching for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees shortly before his retirement

Varvaro was on his way to work with his colleagues of police officers at the 9/11 memorial

St. John’s head baseball coach Mike Hampton said he “had no words” about Varvaro’s death.

“Not only was he everything you could want in a ball player, he was everything you could want in a person,” said Hampton, who was an assistant coach at St. John’s for all three Varvaro’s seasons there. “My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and colleagues.”

Staten Island publication SILive reports that Varvaro was a pillar of the local community and was named president of the Snug Harbor Little League on the town’s north shore in 2021. He is said to have campaigned for renovations to the league’s facilities, including lighting for nighttime games.

“This is going to be an improvement for the community,” Varvaro said at the time. “And it’s going to give these kids a better chance. The future looks bright, literally, for the boys and girls of this small league.’

“It’s a tragedy,” John Eberlein, a family friend who coached Varvaro at Curtis High School, told SILive. “He was a better person than a baseball player, and he was a great baseball player.

“It was always his dream to become a police officer. He had a plan.’