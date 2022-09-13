Former Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil lashes out at a fan who unfollows her on Instagram

<!–

Maria Thattil lashed out at one of her fans on Tuesday for unfollowing her on Instagram after she posted a chapped underwear photo.

The former Miss Universe Australia, 29, shared a racy selfie mirrored of her ‘work uniform’ – a crop top and slip – and stated that she worked from home in her underwear.

One fan said in the comments: ‘Sorry, I don’t have to follow anymore! I work from home and work hard.’

Maria quickly clapped back and posted another selfie with the caption, “How a mirror selfie in my panties undermines how hard both this person and I work is beyond me, but ma’am okay.

‘I don’t wear pants when I work from home. It’s not that deep. Can we also stop announcing when we are no longer following? We don’t do a head check for a school field trip,” she added.

Moments later, the beauty queen posted another video saying, “You now, I’m all for unfollowing accounts that trigger you or don’t make you feel good.”

She continued: ‘Go ahead, do it. But to announce it is like – I don’t get that. I don’t understand the whole thing, “Sorry I don’t follow you anymore because I work hard.” Nobody said you don’t.’

She went on to say that she understands that some people work so hard that they don’t have time to take pictures, but not every job brings the same challenges.

Maria revealed that her job allowed her to “work on six projects around the clock and still find two minutes to take a selfie and post something I feel good about.”

Maria said the latest incident was similar to the time someone “questioned the validity” of her feelings when she posted bikini photos the day she tearfully announced her grandmother had had a stroke.

“As if posting selfies that make us feel hot invalidates our feelings, work ethic, etc,” she said.

It’s not the first time Maria has had to defend content she posts online.

Earlier this year, she reprimanded “any horny man” who made sexual comments about her when she shared a movie of herself enjoying a “cold dip” in the ocean.

Maria, who rose to fame as Miss Universe Australia in 2020, wore a high-cut g-string swimsuit in the clip, which sparked a series of sexually explicit comments.

‘Listen. I’m blocking every horny man who isn’t able to watch that movie and not type a perverted comment,” the outraged star wrote.

‘Blocked four already. GTFO [Get the f**k out] if you’re going to defend it because my a** is visible,” she added.