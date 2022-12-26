Former ministers who break employment rules after leaving politics should be fined in the tens of thousands of pounds, a watchdog has suggested.

Lord Pickles said the current regulations were “useless” and the government must tighten sanctions to prevent MPs from getting jobs quickly in the sectors they ran while on the front lines.

The chairman of the advisory committee on trade appointments recommended ‘anything up to’ the three months’ basic salary ministers receive on dismissal (just under £19,000 for a prime minister or £17,000 for a cabinet minister). would be suitable for a fine.

Lord Pickles wrote in the daily telegraph: ‘Government rules are essentially toothless, which the thick-skinned might ignore.’

The conservative pair said the government should make it “explicit that a paid job in the sector of which you were recently a minister will involve a very long wait without pay.”

And he recommended that Whitehall devise a series of penalties for rule-breakers, which he said could be implemented in a matter of weeks.

His comments follow several recent scandals that shed light on Acoba’s lack of powers.

The committee, which advises former ministers on appointments they wish to take within two years of leaving government, is just an advisory body with no legal basis, and people can ignore its advice without fear of sanction.

Last month, Matt Hancock was found to have breached naming rules by failing to seek Acoba’s advice before signing up for ITV’s ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’ or ‘SAS Who Dares Wins’ from Channel 4.

And former chancellor George Osborne was heavily criticized for taking a job as editor of the London Evening Standard without first approving it with Acoba.

The law provides that ministers under the age of 65 who do not return to paid government work within three weeks of termination of office may receive ‘one quarter of the annual amount of the salary that was being paid to that person in respect of to that position immediately before material time’.