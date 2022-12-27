Former Microsoft worker douses himself with gasoline and blows up his car after entering a supermarket

A former Microsoft technologist is behind bars after he crashed his car into a crowded supermarket in Washington state late Friday after claiming he was being persecuted by a murderous satanic cult.

After crashing his car into the front of a Fred Meyer store in Everett, 50 miles north of Seattle, Ronald Lewis, 57, covered himself in gasoline, police said.

Lewis then sat in his car while the responding officers tried to negotiate his surrender. That’s when his car caught fire.

Miraculously, Lewis escaped from his car with very minor injuries. Although police have not made any official statement regarding his motives, Lewis’ car had the message: “Satanic Panic” written at least twice on his car.

In the weeks leading up to the incident, Lewis alleged in various Facebook posts that his life was being threatened by a murderous satanic cult.

The entire incident lasted for around an hour and no other injuries were reported. A Fred Meyer spokesman said the incident caused $50,000 worth of damage.

Lewis appeared in Everett District Court Tuesday and was held on $250,000 bond. He is charged with arson and malicious damage. The judge in the case also required that Lewis undergo a mental evaluation before any possible release, reports My Everett news.

The outlet reports that Lewis told officers that he was trying to get the attention of the FBI because he wanted to talk to them about “satanic harassment that he believed he was experiencing.”

In addition to the gasoline cans, Lewis also had a propane canister with him at the time of the accident.

‘Satanic panic’ is a phrase typically associated with the thousands of unsubstantiated cases of ritual abuse and cult activity in the United States during the 1980s and 1990s.

The suspect, Ronald Lewis, a former Microsoft employee, alleges that there are thousands of employees who are members of a satanic cult.

The phrase ‘Satanic Panic’ is seen scrawled on Lewis’s car after the accident.

The eerie moment when Lewis’s car started, miraculously, the suspect was not seriously injured

According to his Facebook page, Lewis previously worked as a technologist for Microsoft. Technologists typically work on the hardware needed for software engineers’ designs.

In one post, Lewis wrote about beta testing an early version of a digital camera and coming into contact with a “Satan-worshipping band” at a concert.

On December 12, Lewis posted: ‘A satanic devil worshiping cult tried to kidnap me and kill me last night while I was sleeping in my car! This is real. Satanic cults exist and notoriously evil, humiliation, pain, suffering, assault, torture, mutilation (of humans) and rituals, you name it, they do.

Lewis also wrote that the cult was harassing him and that he was hiding in the parking lot of a local church.

After the initial crash, Lewis doused himself with gasoline, then sat in his car as responding officers tried to negotiate his surrender. That’s when his car caught fire.

The judge in the case also required that Lewis face a mental evaluation before any possible release.

He writes in the bio section of his Facebook page that he is a native of Olympia, Washington, and now lives in Edmonds, Washington. Lewis graduated from Washington State University.

In his last post before the accident, on December 14, Lewis said he was once involved in a gunfight with police at Seattle’s Sheraton hotel after his girlfriend told police she was going to shoot him.

He wrote that it was “a lie and it turned out to be a lie.” Lewis goes on to allege that “hundreds, if not thousands, of Microsoft employees” are members of a nationwide satanic cult. Lewis wrote: “They are extremely dangerous and will not stop.”

After being followed for hours by cult members, Lewis said he was overcome by the poison but got into his car through the ventilation system. He concludes his post by saying that his girlfriend, who claimed he pulled a gun on her, is a member of the cult.

Earlier this month, the manager of the Fred Meyer store in question, Tyler Stumpf, told a local town hall meeting that he needed more help from law enforcement to keep his store safe, he reports. The Everett Herald.

Stumpf said the outside of his store had been turned into an open-air drug market with addicts regularly using his bathroom to consume narcotics. In one particular incident, Stumpf said a man brandishing two knives was seen in the parking lot.

The manager said local police never responded to the scene despite being called.