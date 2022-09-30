Former Michigan news anchor dies at age 31 after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer

A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children.

Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after the birth of her second child.

The announcer’s husband, Kurt Rempe, released the heartbreaking news on Facebook Thursday, the day after his death.

“Last night my beautiful wife and best friend, Faith Rempe, went to be with the Lord after a difficult 11-month battle with cancer,” he wrote.

“While we are devastated that we will no longer have her beautiful smiling face near us, we can celebrate the fact that we know she is no longer in any pain and we will see her again in eternity.”

Kurt asked for prayers for his family as they begin the grieving process and make arrangements for Faith’s funeral and memorial.

He also shared a quote from his late wife in his heartbreaking post, writing: ‘I have peace knowing God is in control. He has my life and our lives in his hands.’

Faith grew up in Midland, Michigan, after moving there with her family when she was six years old, Midland Daily News informed. She earned a broadcasting degree from Central Michigan University and was hired by a local station.

The former reporter and weekend host moved to Las Vegas after marrying her husband, Kurt Rempe, and they both worked at the local station FOX5.

Faith put her career on hold to raise her two young children, according to her GoFundMe page, which raised more than $33,000 for her treatment.

The mother of two had just welcomed her second child last fall when she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a group of disorders in which the bone marrow doesn’t make enough healthy blood cells.

“It was very shocking,” he told the Midland Daily News in August. “It was quite difficult to assimilate.”

He suffered complications after undergoing a bone marrow transplant in April, but doctors said he was in remission from MDS by the end of July.

However, weeks later, he returned to the hospital with further complications.

Faith was at high risk of the disease developing into acute myeloid leukemia. She underwent chemotherapy, but doctors told her that a bone marrow transplant was the only way to cure the cancer.

She was referred to Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, because there was no transplant center in Nevada.

The reporter documented her battle with cancer on her Facebook page, The fight of faith.

Faith received a bone marrow transplant in April after finding a compatible donor, but suffered from various health complications and relied on her husband to help with basic chores.

Funeral and memorial arrangements for Faith have yet to be announced.

Just hours after Kurt shared the news of Faith’s passing on Facebook, WNEM-TV5 paid tribute to their former employee.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of former TV5 reporter and weekend presenter Faith Rempe, also known as Faith Gantner when she worked here from 2013 to 2016,” the station tweeted on Thursday.

