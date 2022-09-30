Former Met Police officer becomes STRIPPING policewoman after retiring

A former Met Police officer has found a new passion after 30 years in law enforcement – performing as a stripping policewoman instead.

Michelle Walton, 51, from Yarmouth on the Isle of Wight, served in the British force for three decades, dealing with hard-hitting crime and strict rules.

But she always liked the idea of ​​taking a break and even took a year out in the late 90s to work in a topless bar in Australia.

Now, after retiring in 2020, she is part of a cabaret group and strips for charity at events.

Pictured left: Michelle when she joined the force back in 1989, spending seven years with the Met Police. Picture on the right: Michelle now enjoys stripping in the role of a policewoman

Michelle during her long police career – she took unpaid leave in the 90s to work as a nude waitress in Australia but was ‘careful who she told’

Michelle, makes sure to incorporate her old career into her routine.

She wears a police uniform, uses handcuffs and a stun gun – and arrests the audience for ‘being too sexy’.

Michelle said: ‘To me, stripping is about female empowerment and loving yourself.

‘I’m not a skilled dancer, I just love my body and love getting my kit off after 30 years of restrictions on what I could and couldn’t do.’

Michelle says she joined the Metropolitan Police as a cadet in 1989 aged 18.

She then became a PC with the force in August 1990, working in south-east London before moving to Hampshire Police seven years later.

Michelle says she loved her job and was always conscious of what she did in her spare time due to the nature of her work.

Still, she took a year’s unpaid leave in 1999 when she worked as a topless barmaid.

She wanted to see the world while she was still young and chose Australia to fly off on her travels.

There she did a year of gruesome bar work and earned as much money as if she had worked as a police officer in the UK.

Now and then: Michelle has lost several parts of her uniform over the years but ‘still arrests people’ – pictured right now and pictured leaving her early days in the force

Michelle claims she’s ‘not a good dancer’ but loves to strip after decades of restrictions on what she could and couldn’t do in her spare time

Michelle would have used real rods and handcuffs during her career, but she has now replaced them with plastic at the age of 51

Michelle said: ‘When I came to Australia I needed a job so I became a scrawny bar girl which involved working in pubs in my underwear and then flipping my breasts off for money.

‘My work evolved into doing topless and nude waitressing, but there was never any groping or sex involved.

‘My clients ranged from businessmen to biker gangs – I met so many different people while I was out there.

‘I’ve had several breast jobs, some of which haven’t gone exactly to plan, but I love my body and I had so much fun while making great money.’

So far this year, Michelle has done five charity shows with her group, raising hundreds of pounds for a variety of causes across the Isle of Wight

She said that during her time as a topless waitress she earned more than she would have as a policewoman back home

Michelle loved the freedom of getting her kit off, but was under no illusion that when she returned to the police she would have to be careful who she told about her experience.

She then spent the rest of her career at Hampshire before retiring in 2020.

“Coming back to the UK felt like a bit of a reality check, but I liked my job as a police officer so it wasn’t the end of the world,” she continued.

‘I returned to work where I did twenty more years of service, specializing in the areas of domestic abuse and vulnerable adults.

‘And I finished my career in public protection managing registered sex offenders.

“After thirty years of restrictions, it felt surreal to be able to act without fear of it affecting my career.

“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, but I remembered the fun I had in Australia and was keen to find something similar here in the UK.”

After thirty years of restrictions, Michelle said it ‘felt surreal’ to be able to act without fear of it affecting her career

Michelle settled down with husband John Walton, 56 – who is also a former policeman – after calling time on her career.

In a previous marriage, she had tried three rounds of IVF after she was unable to conceive – but unfortunately she was unsuccessful in her attempt to start a family.

So with buckets of free time and a healthy police pension, Michelle explored different ways to spend her pension.

She started taking sexy photos of other women to help them feel confident in their bodies and started her own lingerie photography.

To help her with her new job, she felt it would be helpful to learn some seductive moves and poses to guide her clients during their photo shoots.

So she joined a small burlesque dance class where she learned group dances and was encouraged to create her own solo act.

The ex-cop says she will do ‘what makes her happy’ for as long as she lives and urges others to do the same

It was there that Michelle came up with the idea of ​​becoming a police stripper and later joined the Charity Cabaret Club on the Isle of Wight.

The club is made up of a group of cabarets who perform at charity events throughout the year – and Michelle was invited to strip as part of the show.

She said: ‘I did a stripping copper routine as I already have the baton and handcuffs!

‘My routine is to go on stage and wave two blue lights around, then step onto a chair and pretend to direct traffic and then take off my first layer of clothes.

‘Then I step into the audience and hand out fixed penalty slips, with the offense of ‘being too sexy’.

‘Then I handcuff a person in the audience, drag them on stage, pretend to search them, wrap police tape around them and then do what looks like a lap dance around them.

‘The music changes and I take out my wrench, wave it around, slap it on my butt, then start to take off my belt, get dressed, finally remove my bra, wave it around and then walk off the stage with the two blue lights on my chest.

‘I mainly do these shows for charity events rather than for pay, so it’s all for a good cause!

‘My boudoir photography business promotes body confidence and loving yourself as you are.

‘We are all different shapes and sizes and we should feel proud of our lumps, bumps, scars and cellulite.

‘I’m more than happy to cut my breasts off because I’ve spent a lot of money on them over the years – around £20,000.’

So far this year, Michelle has done five charity shows with her group, raising hundreds of pounds for a variety of causes.

She says she loves her new police stripper and has no plans to hang up her handcuffs anytime soon.

“I’m telling my story because I’m proud of my accomplishments and what I’ve done,” Michelle said.

‘I hope it inspires other women to love their own bodies, whatever their shape or size.

‘I’m sure there will be people who will judge me and think I’ve done wrong – but I don’t care.

‘I simply want to do what makes me happy for as long as I live, and I want to encourage everyone else to do the same!’

Michelle is also a self-published author and wrote a book to get her head around the fact that she couldn’t have children – titled Everything Because the Lady Loves Wedding Cake.