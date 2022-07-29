Former Masters champion Bubba Watson CONFIRMS he is joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Two-time major winner Bubba Watson officially became the latest high-profile defector to join the Saudi-backed LIV series today.

The organizers announced that Watson will attend the LIV Golf Invitational Boston in September as an off-course captain while recovering from a knee injury.

The 43-year-old won the Masters in 2012 and 2014 but has fallen back a bit in recent years. He has dropped to 86 in the world rankings and missed the last two majors, but is still seen as a major coup by the top buyers at LIV.

“Bubba Watson is a great addition to LIV Golf – another great champion joining the growing roster of stars on our teams,” said Greg Norman, the company’s CEO and commissioner. His game combines the power, innovation and excitement that the LIV Golf brand represents. He is a risk taker who has cemented his name with the very best in the world and we would like him to come on board to bring new energy and audience to this competition.”

Watson joins Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia as some of the big names being successfully pursued by the organization’s sky-high payouts.

According to reports in the TelegraphWatson is set to be paid £41 million for his defection.

They reported that next year Watson will captain one of 12 teams in the LIV Golf League – the first-ever league in the sport – with a franchise system and a schedule of 14 tournaments.

The International Series is also launched, giving amateurs a chance at promotion to the LIV Series and leaving underperforming pros vulnerable to relegation.

For the participating players, this will likely mean the end of their PGA careers.

Despite insisting that LIV events will not disrupt existing schedules, the PGA has banned defectors from majors and international tournaments such as the Ryder Cup.