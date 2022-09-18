Former Manchester Utd ace Marcos Rojo is bizarrely BANNED from captaining Boca Juniors for a month

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has been handed an unusual punishment by the Argentine Football Association following his horrific assault last weekend.

The Boca Juniors captain was shown his marching orders at the end of his side’s 1-0 win over fierce rivals River Plate last Sunday at the Bombonera.

In the seventh minute of stoppage time – and just seconds before the end of the game – the 32-year-old launched a high tackle on Nicolas de la Cruz with a challenge so high it almost took the Uruguayan’s head off.

Marcos Rojo lunges at Nicolas de la Cruz with a high boot that saw him shown a red card

Rojo was subsequently banned for one match, but has since been hit with further punishment by the Argentina FA. Bizarre to state that the defender may not wear the captain’s armband at Boca for a month.

This means Rojo will not be able to captain again until the meeting with Sarmiento on October 12.

Speaking about the incident, the Argentine didn’t seem disheartened by the ban and said that things always tend to go a little too far during Superclasico matches.

He said: ‘It doesn’t bother me. The classics are like that, become a bit too much.

‘I did three fouls in the whole game, we didn’t do that many fouls, we did some tactical fouls, it’s not that we had an aggressive game or strange things.

‘They played like this and everything was fine, they celebrated and now that we did it a bit, it bothers us.

“We are calm with the things we did, how we faced the game and how we won it.”

Rojo joined Boca Juniors in 2021 after a seven-year spell in the Premier League with Manchester United.

During his time at Old Trafford, he made 122 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring two goals, and was part of the United squad that won the FA Cup in 2016 and then the Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League a year later under Jose Mourinho. .

He was loaned out to Estudiantes in 2020 before moving back to Argentina last year.