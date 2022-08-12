Former Louisville cop expected to plead guilty to fed charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor

A former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed during a no-knock warrant raid on her home in 2020.

Kelly Goodlett, 35, who resigned from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) last week, is expected to plead guilty on Aug. 22 after her charges were filed as sealed information, which analysts predict has entered a plea deal.

The judge ordered her on Friday to surrender her passport and she will not be allowed to talk to her other colleagues, who have been charged, according to the court. courier journal.

The former cop faces up to five years in prison for falsifying a search warrant and filing a false cover-up after being charged in a sealed “information” – not charged – according to the Washington Post.

Taylor, 26, was shot dead in her home after a plainclothes officer barged into her apartment for a drug investigation warrant.

Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot an officer in the leg with his weapon in his possession and later admitted he was unaware that the police had broken into his home when he fired. Officers fired back and fatally beat Taylor six times.

Goodlett was charged last week alongside Sergeant Kyle Meany, 45, Detective Joshua Jaynes, 40, and former Detective Brett Hankison, 46, for their connections to Taylor’s death in March 2020.

Kelly Goodlett is expected to plead guilty on Friday after her charges were sealed, leading to suspicions that she has accepted a plea deal

Breonna Taylor, 26, was fatally shot five times at her home in March 2020 by police officers in Louisville after they raided her home on a no-knock warrant for a drug investigation. Her death sparked a public outcry and protests against racial justice engulfed the nation

Jaynes and Meany have both been charged with deprivation of rights and conspiracy charges.

Meany has been charged with making a false statement to the FBI, while Jaynes is accused of falsifying records in a federal investigation.

Goodlett has been charged with conspiring with Jaynes to falsify search warrants and hide their actions afterward, according to Aug. 4. court documents.

The other three have pleaded not guilty and face life for civil rights violations, according to The Washington Post.

As part of her suspected plea deal, she could have agreed to testify, which would help the Justice Department hold the police accountable for Taylor’s death.

Jaynes’ attorney, Thomas Clay, expressed concern that Goodlett could provide information to prosecutors, stating that anyone involved in the case should not be prosecuted.

“The response I have received from people in the law enforcement community has been quite shocked and outraged. They think these prosecutions are unjustified and politically motivated,” Clay told the Washington Post.

The Justice Department did reveal that Goodlett had conspired with Jaynes twice on the affidavit and again after the shooting in an attempt to cover up the alleged misinformation.

The Justice Department focuses its case primarily on the drafting of the affidavit rather than the use of excessive force by officers, which is difficult to prove.

Former US Attorney Barbara McQuade said the department’s decision was “smart” and could offer a better prospect of a conviction, as the criminal justice system largely protects the violence used by police.

“There was a shooting and someone died, and maybe it was a crime, but it’s very difficult, as everyone knows, to prove a case in a police shooting because police officers have the power to use deadly force.” ‘ she told the Washington. After.

“I was unlikely to focus on the shooting itself. What Justice did here was step back.’

Jaynes was fired by the Louisville Metro Police in Kentucky in January 2021 for appending a false statement to his affidavit for the “not knocking” warrant to search Taylor’s apartment because of her drug dealer ex-boyfriend.

As a result, EMT Taylor, 26, was fatally shot by LMPD officers on March 13, 2020, sparking widespread protests across the country.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced charges today – which include violation of Taylor’s civil rights, unlawful conspiracy, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction.

They allege that the LMPD’s Place Based Investigations Unit falsified the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant for Taylor’s home, which subsequently led to her death.

Goodlett was charged last week alongside Sergeant Kyle Meany, 45, Detective Joshua Jaynes, 40, and former Detective Brett Hankison, 46, (pictured) for their connection to Taylor’s death in March 2020

Officers Myles Cosgrove (left) and Brett Hankison were also fired from their roles with the police over the Taylor case. Joshua Jaynes, the lead investigator, had in fact spoken to a colleague, Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, (right) who had received the information from the police from Shivley.

Garland also confirmed that Hankison, who was cleared of criminal charges earlier this year, has been charged with two charges of deprivation of rights under the law.

To date, Hankison was the only officer charged in Taylor’s death, after he fired shots through her window and sliding glass door.

He was found not guilty on three counts of wanton threat for firing shots at a neighboring apartment.

The Justice Department has confirmed that he will now be prosecuted for using “unconstitutional excessive force” while acting in his official capacity.

A separate indictment filed earlier this month alleged that after Taylor was shot, a Hankison went from the doorway to the side of her apartment and fired 10 more shots.

These passed through a window and sliding glass door, both of which were covered with blinds and curtains, depriving three of Taylor’s neighbors of their constitutional rights.

The first count accuses him of robbing Taylor and her boyfriend by firing shots through a bedroom window that was covered with blinds and a blackout curtain.

Both counts allege that Hankison used a dangerous weapon and that his conduct involved attempted murder.

Jaynes, the lead investigator on the case, is charged with falsifying information on an affidavit used to approve the arrest warrant to rob Taylor’s arrest.

He claimed to have verified through a US Postal Inspector that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover, a suspected drug trafficker, had delivered packages to her apartment.

But he had actually spoken to a fellow officer, Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, who had obtained the information from the police from Shivley.

Mattingly later resigned from the police force and has not been charged in connection with Taylor’s death.

Officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison were also fired from their roles with the police over the Taylor case.

Breonna Taylors family and lawyers (pictured earlier this month) said the charges were ‘a huge step towards justice’ for her

Many joined the family earlier this month to show their support

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron failed to charge Mattingly and Cosgrove with any crime last year, saying both officers had the right to fire back at Walker.

Both Cosgrove and Hankison were fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department for their actions during the raid.

Garland said federal charges allege the officers falsified information about the search warrant used to enter Taylor’s home.

He said this violated her Fourth Amendment rights, resulting in her death, with Jaynes and Goodlett “deliberately falsifying a document” prepared after her death.

The accused alleged that the pair allegedly met in a garage in May 2020 to discuss telling investigators a false story to “cover up their illegal behavior.”

Sergeant Kyle Meaney reportedly “lied to the FBI” during the investigation into Taylor’s death and has also been charged.

Affidavits sworn by Jaynes and approved by Meany were used to obtain search warrants to search five properties, including Taylor’s home.

The indictment alleges that both Jaynes and Meany knew the affidavit used to obtain the warrant was “false, misleading and outdated.”

It also states that both offices knew the order would be carried out by armed LMPD officers, creating a “dangerous situation” for officers and everyone in Taylor’s home.