Former Lioness Alex Scott details her ‘romance and heartbreak’ with teammate Kelly Smith

Former lioness Alex Scott has confirmed her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith when she first talked about their romance in her memoir.

The footballer, 37, who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal, candidly admitted she was her ‘first love’ when she spoke of the ‘heartbreak’ that followed when they split.

In the book, titled How (Not) To Be Strong, Alex lifts the lid on her past, adding that it would be “cheating” not to take their time together as they helped each other face their demons. .

Honest: Former lioness Alex Scott, 37, detailed her relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith as she opened up about their romance in her new memoir

Speak with the mirror at the launch she explained: ‘I am writing this book and I want to tell everything. I thought I’d be cheating all of you if I didn’t include that.

‘For me it’s like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a big part of my life and I wouldn’t go back to change that.

“Because that feeling of love and that excitement and what it gives you, it had to be there.”

Angry: The footballer candidly admitted she was her ‘first love’ when she spoke of the ‘heartbreak’ that followed (pictured in 2017)

Alex recalled how Kelly helped her cope with her traumatic childhood while battling alcoholism.

After their breakup, Kelly married DeAnna Dobosz in 2016, with whom she has two children.

Alex has remained largely silent about her relationships in the past, but he was rumored to be dating Sam Robertson of Coronation Street in 2020.

Candid: In the book, Alex lifts the lid on her past and adds that it would be “cheating” not to take their time together as they helped each other face their demons

Memories: She said, ‘It’s like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a big part of my life’ (Pictured together in 2012)

It comes after the footballer revealed how racist and sexist abuse by online trolls scared her for her life when she started drinking.

The former lioness, who co-wrote the Women’s Euros coverage with Gabby Logan and Ian Wright this summer, revealed she has a tendency to slip into “dark places” at times.

She said she received a barrage of abusive messages after being inaccurately named as the new host of the BBC sports quiz show, A Question of Sport.

Although comedian Paddy McGuinness was actually lining up to take over Sue Barker, people took to social media to express their dismay when they thought Alex was the new host – and according to the host, the posts quickly got nasty.

History: Alex has largely kept quiet about her relationships in the past, but he was rumored to be dating Sam Robertson of Coronation Street in 2020

After their split, Kelly married DeAnna Dobosz in 2016, with whom she has two children

Speak with The timesshe said the vitriol was so bad she was concerned for her own safety as death threats flooded her inbox.

She said, “I was afraid to leave my house to even go to the store. That’s the stage we need to be – that, oh my gosh, someone black might replace a national treasure could cause such hatred.”

Alex added that she briefly turned to alcohol to try to drown out the level of abuse she was receiving.

The former lioness, who is still close friends with current England players, including captain Leah Williamson, revealed she’s also been targeted because of her background, as a working-class girl who grew up in a high-rise block in Poplar, east London.