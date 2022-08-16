Former LA fire captain claims he was ORDERED to take pictures of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter

<!–

A retired Los Angeles County firefighter has claimed he was ordered by his superiors to take photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant — ordering the firefighters to deny ever spending it.

Brian Jordan, who retired in 2021, asked for exemption from the witness stand three times during his two-hour testimony. Law and crime reported – citing the emotional trauma.

He was asked about the photos he took of the January 2020 crash that killed Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianni, 13.

Bryant’s widow Vanessa is suing the LA County Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office for invasion of privacy after footage of the crash was shared by officers.

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, is seen leaving court in Los Angeles on Monday. She is suing the LA County Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office for invasion of privacy after photos of the bodies of her husband and daughter Gianna, 13, were taken and shared

Bryant, 40, is seeking unspecified damages in the case, which is expected to last another week

Brian Jordan, a retired firefighter, testifies in Los Angeles on Monday about photos he took of the Calabasas crash site

Firefighters work at the site of the helicopter crash where former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant died in Calabasas

Crash seen investigators are seen examining the helicopter wreckage

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The couple were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in January 2020

Jordan denied sending the footage to anyone outside the sheriff or fire department, but at times seemed confused about the events.

The former firefighters repeatedly told the court that he “doesn’t really remember being in the accident” and does not “remember what was up there.”

Luis Li, Bryant’s attorney, asked why the laptop he turned in was missing the hard drive, and Jordan replied that he didn’t know what had happened.

“I have no idea,” Jordan said, but added, “I haven’t manipulated any devices.”

When asked if he had photographed Gianna Bryant’s remains, he said, according to… Law and crime: ‘I don’t even know who that is.’

He added: ‘I don’t know what I was shooting. I’m here on false charges, so make sure I don’t bring my brain back to that crash.”

Vanessa Bryant, left, and Kobe Bryant arrive at the Oscars in Los Angeles in 2018

Jordan insisted that Anthony Marrone, the then deputy head, who has been acting head since August 1 this year, told him to take the pictures.

“He said, ‘Take pictures, take pictures, take pictures,’ Jordan said, describing a stairwell where he and Marrone were standing when the order was given.

Jordan added, “Maybe that was the only time I should have disobeyed.” Marrone denied in an August 2020 affidavit that he ordered Jordan to take photos.

He said he had instructed everyone not to photograph victims “because such pictures are not correct or appropriate.”

Vanessa Bryant is demanding unspecified damages from both the fire service and the sheriff’s office.

The process is expected to take another week.