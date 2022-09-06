Former Jetstar employee fired from her job ‘acted out deliberate plan’ not to get vaccinated

Former Jetstar employee Annunziata ‘Tina’ Cinque (pictured) argued that the airline had unfairly terminated its contract under their Covid-19 vaccination policy

A one-time Jetstar employee who was fired for refusing to comply with Covid vaccine mandates has lost her legal battle against the airline after a court found her dismissal was fair and reasonable.

Annunziata ‘Tina’ Cinque spent over 10 years with the budget airline in a variety of roles, including as a duty manager at the Melbourne airport and team leader of domestic terminals.

That is until she was fired on April 28 after failing to get a medical exemption for not being vaccinated.

The Melbourne woman took her case to the Fair Work Commission on Aug. 10, alleging that a pharmacist refused to give her the injection after saying she was ‘under duress’ at the appointment.

Ms Cinque was initially required to prove she had been vaccinated on November 15 last year, but the airline has pushed her deadline to March 31 this year.

On March 18, the airline’s permanent employee went to Pharmacy 4 Less in Reservoir, Melbourne, where she signed a consent form confirming that she agreed to receive a Covid-19 shot.

Melbourne woman made an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccination but told pharmacist she received a ‘draconian threat’ from her employee and advised that she be injected in violation of federal health guidelines (SAMPLE)

After the pharmacist named Hinad took Ms Cinque to a room to vaccinate her, the Jetstar employee told the medical professional she was there alone because she had received a “draconian threat” from the airline.

‘I informed the pharmacist; Hinad that I was present involuntarily, under pressure, coercion, manipulation and threat of termination of my employment,” Ms Cinque told the committee.

“I have also advised the injecting physician that the Federal Health Service’s Immunization Guidelines ‘PROHIBITED’ injecting individuals… who are under undue pressure, coercion, or manipulation to be injected.

“The threat of dismissal against me constitutes undue pressure, coercion or manipulation to be injected or fired.”

Ms. Cinque also asked Hinad to sign a “template document” stating that she was prohibited from administering the vaccination, and that if she did, she would commit a criminal offense and take criminal and civil action.

Ms. Cinque told Pharmacist 4 Minder she was there to “involuntarily” get a vaccination after being “forced” by the airline. She then told the unsuspecting pharmacist that it would therefore be against federal health rules to vaccinate the Jetstar staffer.

The pharmacist said that, in light of what Ms Cinque had told her, she was unwilling to give her the vaccination and refused to sign the letter.

Two weeks later, on April 1, Ms. Cinque was told by Jetstar that she would be fired and asked why she shouldn’t.

On April 6, Ms. Cinque replied that she had not followed the instruction to get vaccinated, that she had come to her scheduled appointment and that it was the pharmacist who refused to inject her.

Ms. Cinque was represented by Glenn Floyd, an unpaid sales representative, at the Fair Work Commission.

Two days before the hearing began, on August 8, Mr. Floyd and Ms. Cinque requested an injunction requiring both Qantas CEO Alan Joyce and Jetstar CEO Gareth Evans to be present.

Jetstar is part of the Qantas Group, which is headed by Mr. Joyce.

Ms. Cinque’s representative to the committee tried to get Alan Joyce, CEO of Qantas Group, to appear

During the Aug. 10 hearing, Mr. Floyd explained the reason he wanted the two CEOs at the hearing — because Ms. Cinque “wants to face her accusers.”

He also said that “their questions will be asked proving that they have violated her employment contract and committed other illegal acts.”

Fair Work Commissioner Bernadette O’Neill was not satisfied “there was sufficient relevance or value” for the two CEOs who appeared.

In her decision, Commissioner O’Neill found: Ms Cinque “executed a conscious and deliberate plan” hatched by Mr Floyd to get a “formal report that they had not been vaccinated.”

“Mrs. Cinque chose to take the model document to the pharmacy and tell the pharmacist that she did not want to voluntarily receive the vaccine,” Commissioner O’Neil wrote.

“The template document … makes it crystal clear that Ms. Cinque did not, in fact, consent to vaccination, even though she had previously signed a consent form.”

The Fair Work Commission noted that Jetstar (pictured) was lawful and reasonable in terminating Ms Cinque’s contract. It further found that Ms Cinque “executed a conscious and deliberate plan” to obtain a “formal record that she had not been vaccinated”

The committee further found that Jetstar had a “valid reason” for Ms Cinque’s termination and that their mandatory vaccination policy was “lawful and reasonable.”

In September 2021, Jetstar introduced a Covid-19 vaccination policy explaining that the likely result of non-compliant employees would be layoffs.

Jetstar told Daily Mail Australia it is on ‘standby’ for the development and rollout of its Covid-19 policy.

“We stand behind our vaccination policy and the way it has been developed and implemented,” says Jetstar.

“Safety is at the heart of Qantas and Jetstar’s business and was a key consideration in our decision on employee vaccinations.

“While the Qantas Group was the first ASX-listed company to adopt such a policy, all domestic airlines in Australia and many overseas have since introduced similar requirements for their staff.”