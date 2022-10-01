Former Home and Away Star Sarah Roberts Teases Summer Bay Return

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sarah Roberts teased a return to Home and Away.

The 37-year-old fan favorite has revealed that she would “love to come back” to Summer Bay.

“I enjoyed my time there,” Sarah said Yahoo in an interview on Friday, explaining that she would return if the storyline worked out.

Sarah Roberts (pictured) has teased a return to Summer Bay. The Home and Away fan favorite starred as ‘bad girl’ Willow in the long-running soap between 2017-2021

The dark-haired beauty starred “bad girl” Willow Harris on the long-running soap between 2017-2021.

Sarah, who is of Sri Lankan descent, said her role in Home and Away as the gambling addict Willow was a welcome change in her career.

The Wog Boys Forever star said that until Home and Away she was offered largely stereotypical roles based on her ethnicity.

She told the publication that she loved playing the “bad girl” on the Australian soap.

Sarah, who is of Sri Lankan descent, said her role in Home and Away as the gambling addict Willow was a welcome change of pace in her career.

“And I was still Sri Lankan, but it wasn’t shoved down everyone’s throats.”

After marrying Home and Away co-star James Stewart in 2019, Sarah eventually left the series two years later, but says she remains close to her old castmates.

“Being on that show also feels like a vacation because you can just hang out with all your favorite people at work every day.”

After marrying Home and Away co-star James Stewart in 2019, Sarah eventually left the series two years later, but says she remains close to her old castmates. In the photo: James and Sarah

Meanwhile, rumors have surfaced that Sarah and James have split up after months of speculation.

The Home and Away favorite was noticeably absent from the premiere of his wife’s latest film, Wog Boys Forever, in Melbourne earlier this month.

James was “nowhere to be seen on the red carpet” and no longer follows Sarah on Instagram.

Meanwhile, there are again rumors that Sarah and James broke up

However, Sarah’s agent shut down claims of a split and the actress was still wearing her wedding ring at the event.

Rumors of the couple’s breakup had been circulating for months and they had reportedly undergone counseling in an effort to mend their relationship.

James and Sarah got engaged in November 2018. He proposed to him at the restaurant where they had their first date last year.

‘Family life is going great; we are both very proud of each other,” Sarah told Stellar Magazine last week.

The actress added that the couple are happily older with Scout, the 10-year-old daughter her husband, 46, shares with his ex, Jessica Marais, 37.

“We’re raising Scout. She is now in 4th grade [and] become a little lady,” Sarah said.