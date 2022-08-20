Former Home and Away star Jodi Gordon shows off stunning new hair transformation after rehab stint

<!–

Jodi Gordon has undergone a spectacular hair transformation.

The gorgeous former soap star, 37, showed off her gorgeous new locks in a photo she shared on her Instagram on Friday.

The Life Botanics ambassador looked fresh and happy in the mail, modeling a brand new hair color and cut.

Jodi Gordon (pictured) shows off her spectacular hair transformation in a selfie she posted on her social media on Friday. Dressed in a light wool knit and with a light lip gloss, Jodi’s look now has a light brown shade and an eccentric section with a curtain fringe

Dressed in a light wool knit and with a light lip gloss, Jodi sported her long wavy locks parted off the center with a curtain fringe.

Known for her much darker hair color, Jodi’s hair now has a light brown shade.

“New hair, new home,” she captioned her post, tagging and praising her hairdresser.

‘@jordan_colehair.studio you are my color king! So much love xx.’

Jodi’s followers loved the new look and said the star looked ‘beautiful’

Followers gushed about Jodi’s new look, with many reports that the former Neighbors star looked “beautiful.”

The new haircut follows Jodi’s recently completed 30-day rehab for alcohol addiction.

The former Home and Away star is now on her way to redemption after embracing a healthier lifestyle, banning booze and staying single.

“Life isn’t always perfect, you go through your ups and downs,” Jodi told Daily Mail Australia exclusively last month at the launch of Life Botanics’ new vitamin range in Sydney.

“I made some big changes this year. So it’s been a journey to get my life in a place where I make changes, and really take the time to invest in myself.”

Jodi checked into an alcohol rehab clinic earlier this year, following her bitter breakup with investment banker Sebastian Blackler (right)

Jodi told Daily Mail Australia she is now single and hopes to stay that way for a while

Jodi, the celebrity ambassador for Life Botanics, said she has made positive changes in recent months, including following an exercise regimen, practicing meditation, and taking care of her diet.

“I make changes where I want to create the life that is right for me. Taking care of myself, my well-being. Just waking up in the morning and seeing what I really need and what’s good for me to get through a day,” she explained.

‘Stop drinking alcohol. I don’t drink,” added Jodi, who previously described booze as her “poison.”

The former Neighbors star underwent ‘immersion therapy’ at an exclusive alcohol rehabilitation clinic called The Sydney Retreat in Stanmore, following her acrimonious split from investment banker Sebastian Blackler.