Former HBO chairman Chris Albrecht is SUSPENDED after book claimed he choked ex-executive

He denies the previous allegations and has hit back at the book, which claims he also demeaned Emerson to other employees after she left

Emerson left the company after the assault and was awarded a settlement by the TV giant

The former HBO chairman allegedly strangled Sasha Emerson in her office in 1991, shortly after they broke off their consensual affair.

His suspension comes a month before a new book hits shelves with new details about his ‘funny’ behavior towards a former HBO employee

Chris Albrecht, 70, has been placed on administrative leave from Legendary Television

Chris Albrecht has been suspended from Legendary Television ahead of a bombshell book claiming he strangled and ‘despised’ a staffer after breaking up their affair.

The former HBO chairman is accused of being “mean” to employee Sasha Emerson, a former executive VP at HBO, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Emerson left the company amid an allegation that he assaulted her in her office in 1991 after they ended their consensual affair months earlier.

Albrecht, 70, reportedly left the television giant after HBO reached a settlement for Emerson, but a representative has denied the allegations.

His attempt to strangle Emerson has previously been reported, but the bombshell book will reveal new details about his behavior after the incident.

This is confirmed by a spokesperson for Legendary Television that Albrecht, director of the company, has been put on leave prior to the publication of the book.

His attempt to strangle Emerson has previously been reported, but the bombshell book – It's Not TV – will reveal new details about his behavior after the incident

It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO by Felix Gillette and John Koblin, is set to go on sale November 1.

The book’s authors are understood to be expanding on a previously reported claim that Albrecht strangled Emerson.

Emerson, a rising star at the network, spoke to a friend about the alleged attack, as well as HBO’s Michael Fuchs.

She never filed a police report, but took a settlement and left the network, according to the new book.

Previously, the settlement was not disclosed to the HBO board, and her departure was not explained internally.

Albrecht was at the time responsible for the originals and worked with Emerson at HBO Independent Productions.

The new bombshell revealed he would belittle her in meetings with TV writers and producers after her exit, with colleagues dubbing it ‘creepy’.

One writer told the authors that HBO rewrote the narrative of Emerson’s departure, claiming there was a “campaign to black her out.”

They added that there was an attempt to paint her as a ‘chaotic, troubled person’ as she ‘took a very unfair settlement’.

The Los Angeles Times reported in 2007 that she received at least $400,000.

Speaking to the authors of the book, Emerson said she still can’t stand feeling anything that constricts her throat, including the strap of a bicycle helmet.

Albrecht’s representative denied the allegations and “denies and disagrees with the characterization of which office” of the Emerson office.

They added: ‘After more than 30 years, an old, flawed story is now being renovated and recycled for the sake of sales.

‘I have sincerely apologized to those whom I have offended with disrespect and completely unacceptable behaviour.

‘But it doesn’t sell books or create media attention. Some things actually age well; but poor reporting does not.’

It’s Not TV also covers Albrecht’s public arrest after police saw him strangle his then-girlfriend Karla Jensen in Las Vegas, prompting his resignation from HBO.