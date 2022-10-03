Former glamour model and ex-lover of Joe Calzaghe is charged in Dubai money smuggling operation

<!–

A glamor model turned nature photographer who led a celebrity lifestyle is among 12 people charged in connection with a multi-million pound money laundering scheme.

Jo Emma Larvin, 43, who once dated boxer Joe Calzaghe, was among a dozen people to appear before magistrates last week in a case involving large amounts of cash being taken out of the UK to Dubai in suitcases.

The ‘cash couriers’ are said to have been recruited to smuggle the money out of the UK, knowing it was from the proceeds of crime.

Larvin and a man believed to be her current partner Jonathan Johnson, 54, were bailed with the others until their next appearance at Isleworth Crown Court on October 27.

The couple split their time between a home in Ripon, North Yorkshire and luxury hotels in Dubai, while Larvin has posted pictures of glamorous holidays they’ve enjoyed in the Maldives and Tanzania on his Instagram profile.

She runs a lifestyle company called Larvin Life and describes her interests as ‘wildlife, safaris and interiors’ – just a day after being released she posted a picture on her Facebook page of herself on a beach in Scotland.

The caption read: ‘Love loves loves the Scottish Highlands. So harshly wild and beautiful, like another world. UK road tripping.’

Larvin turned to photography after her six-year relationship with Welsh boxing legend Calzaghe ended in 2009, shortly before he started seeing his Russian Strictly dance partner Kristina Rihanoff.

In an interview a year after they split, Larvin revealed how the boxer – dubbed the Pride of Wales – became jealous of other men and how he put an end to her catwalk career.

She revealed: ‘Joe didn’t like me doing a lot of modeling stuff – anything that involved another man. I remember an audition for a coffee commercial that wanted to involve me in a shoot with a male model, and he was adamant that I shouldn’t do it.

‘It was classic male jealousy, which I can understand. But he is possessive and controlling, which he would admit himself. And he really didn’t like me talking to other men’.

During their relationship, Calzaghe was awarded an OBE in 2003, which was upgraded to an MBE in 2008 and the previous year he won BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

In June 2009, Calzaghe was partnered with Kristina, and he called Larvin to suggest they call it a day.

She said: ‘He said it wouldn’t work and we should just leave it. Thats it. It was a short call’.

Days later, she saw pictures of the pair kissing after rehearsals – which she described as ‘terrible’, adding that it ‘really hurt’.

When contacted by MailOnline about the trial, Larvin said: ‘I don’t really want to talk about it, thanks.’