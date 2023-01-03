Former funeral director indicted on 37 counts

JOHNSTOWN, NY (NEWS10) — A former director of a Johnstown funeral home, charged with mishandling remains at his facility, has been charged with 37 counts. Brian Barnett pleaded not guilty after the charges were unsealed in Fulton County Court on Tuesday.

Police raided the funeral home in January 2022 and found decomposing remains on the property that surviving loved ones had paid Barnett to cremate. He was previously charged with concealing a corpse and operating an unlicensed funeral home.

A trial date was set for May 22.