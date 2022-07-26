Former French PM Nicolas Sarkozy shows off his belly during Ibiza holiday

Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni have enjoyed the European heat wave this week as they enjoyed a dip in the sea and relaxing on a yacht off the coast of the Balearic Islands.

The former president of France, 68, was seen with the singer and model, 54, whom he married in Paris in 2008, a year after his presidency.

The pair are currently on holiday in Ibiza and had shared a meal at the Moli de Sal restaurant on Illetes Beach on the nearby island of Formentera before hopping on a boat and heading out to sea.

Sarkozy looked spry for his age, enjoyed jumping off the boat and swimming in the clear blue waters before hoisting himself back on board and giving Bruni a warm embrace.

But he looked out of shape compared to his wife, who at age 54 can still be seen on the runway as a model for world-famous fashion brands.

It comes after France’s former First Lady revealed she trains two hours a day and practices a strict regimen of elliptical cycling, Pilates and barre exercises as part of her “ineffable efforts” to maintain her appearance.

In conversation with French magazine Madame FigaroEarlier this month, the singer and model spoke about returning to the runway for Balmain and posing for one of Yves Saint Laurent’s recent campaigns, confessing she felt “too old” to model and feeling strange about it. fact that she felt old enough to be the mother of a younger model she accompanied on set.

The Franco-Italian beauty admitted she entered therapy to address her fear of commitment, and considers her marriage to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy an “achievement.”

Bruni said she had no particular relationship with beauty, but prefers grace and charm over “pure beauty.”

“I may have a silhouette and a style, but I make unspeakable efforts to stay slim: two hours of exercise a day, some barre, an elliptical bike, a little Pilates.

“Beauty is also an inconvenience,” she added, saying she felt “destabilized” by returning to modeling in campaigns for YSL and Balmain after a long hiatus.

She revealed it was “bizarre” to realize she’s old enough to be the other models’ moms and said she felt too old to model.

“Actually, I don’t think it’s my age anymore,” she said, adding that she was the youngest in her family.

Looking back on her early years, the model said she felt tall and lanky and felt invisible.

She talked about a late puberty that made her appreciate the looks she got on the beach as a 17-year-old.

She admitted that she likes to seduce and please people, but without a sexual purpose, saying that pleasing others is more interesting than beauty, which fades with age.

The singer, who focused on her music and philanthropic activities while living in the Elysée as France’s First Lady from 2008 to 2012, caused a sensation when she walked on the Balmain catwalk in 2021.

She also starred in YSL’s spring-summer photo campaigns, showing off her age-defying physique in revealing outfits.

Carla Bruni posed for a 2018 Burberry campaign when she was 51. She said she felt ‘too old’ to be a model

Carla Bruni, 54, modeled two very revealing outfits from French fashion house Balmain in photos shared on Instagram in February

She said she still loves fashion and considers the people she knows within the industry a “second family.”

Talking about her relationship with Sarkozy, she said it was important for her to get married.

The model admitted she struggled to commit, but thanks therapy for helping them cope with these issues, saying her marriage to Sarkozy was a great achievement.

Speaking of her daughter Giulia, ten, after sharing a photo of her on Instagram, the model said she hoped to set a good example for her.

Carla, who also shares her son Aurelien with French radio host Aurelien Enthoven, added that adults who behave well usually raise children who behave well.

She said her favorite traits were kindness and generosity and that although she calls herself a mother hen, she doesn’t want to control her children.

Bruni stated that she is trying to be a current mother to her children and support them as best she can.