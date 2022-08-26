Former French First Lady Carla Bruni, 54, shows off her toned physique in candid topless snaps

Carla Bruni showed off her toned physique as she went topless in a candid photo.

The former First Lady of France, 54, looked typically flawless as she formed a storm for the Instagram photo taken by her husband Nicolas Sarkozy.

The Franco-Italian beauty stood on a balcony overlooking a stunning sea view from a tropical sunny location as she posed with her arms above her head.

She looked incredible in a semi-sheer black sarong draped around her waist.

Bruni is married to French former President Nicolas Sarkozy, pictured in June, who was in power from 2007 to 2012.

Her long brunette locks fell loose as the singer and model turned her back to the camera in the daring snap.

She wrote under the artistic-looking photo: ‘Derniers rayons’, which translates to ‘Last rays’ in English.

It comes after the beauty admitted that she puts in “unspeakable efforts” to keep her looking good.

She revealed that she trains two hours a day and practices a strict regimen of elliptical bikes, Pilates and barre exercises to “stay thin.”

In conversation with French magazine Madame Figarothe singer and model talked about returning to the runway for Balmain and posing for one of YSL’s recent campaigns, confessing she felt “too old” to model and feeling strange about being old enough to to be the mother of the younger models.

Carla admitted she entered therapy to address her fear of commitment, and considers her marriage to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy an “achievement.”

Bruni said she had no particular relationship with beauty, but prefers grace and charm over “pure beauty.”

“I may have a silhouette and a style, but I make unspeakable efforts to stay slim: two hours of exercise a day, some barre, an elliptical bike, a little Pilates.

“Beauty is also an inconvenience,” she added, saying she felt “destabilized” by returning to modeling in campaigns for YSL and Balmain after a long hiatus.

She revealed it was “bizarre” to realize she’s old enough to be the other models’ moms and said she felt too old to model.

“Actually, I don’t think it’s my age anymore,” she said, adding that she was the youngest in her family.

Looking back on her early years, the model said she felt tall and lanky and felt invisible.

She talked about a late puberty that made her appreciate the looks she got on the beach as a 17-year-old.

She admitted that she likes to seduce and please people, but without a sexual purpose, saying that pleasing others is more interesting than beauty, which fades with age.

The singer, who focused on her music and philanthropic activities while living in the Elysée as France’s First Lady from 2008 to 2012, caused a sensation when she walked on the Balmain catwalk in 2021.

She also starred in YSL’s spring-summer photo campaigns, showing off her age-defying physique in revealing outfits

She said she still loves fashion and considers it a second family.

Talking about her marriage to Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, she said it was important for her to get married.

The model admitted she used to struggle to bond, but thanks therapy for helping her cope with these issues.

She said psychoanalysis helps people discern what comes from themselves and from others.

Speaking of her daughter Giulia, ten, after sharing a photo of her on Instagram, the model said she hoped to set a good example for her.

Carla, who also shares her son Aurélien with French radio host Aurélien Enthoven, added that adults who behave well usually raise children who behave well.

She said her favorite traits were kindness and generosity and that although she calls herself a mother hen, she doesn’t want to control her children.

She said she is trying to be a current mother to her children and support them as best she can.