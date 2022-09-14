Former First Daughter Sasha Obama is nearly unrecognizable in glasses and low slung jeans

Advertisement

Sasha Obama was almost unrecognizable in glasses and low-slung jeans when she was on the campus of the University of Southern California on Tuesday.

The youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama was seen wearing a pink top and ripped jeans, hanging low enough to reveal some white underwear.

Unlike previous outings on campus, Sasha, 21, wore black-framed glasses, her hair tied back and fluffy, UGG-esque slippers on her feet.

Sasha was seen next to a friend on Tuesday with their arms around each other

She was seen meeting a friend wearing a green camouflage cap, red top and black skirt as they wrapped their arms around their shoulders as they walked together.

While Sasha was seen with her phone and water bottle, she was also carrying a vape pen after being pictured smoking from a green vape pen last week.

In 2020, her father, now 61, claimed to be an ex-smoker in his memoir, admitting that he sometimes smoked eight, nine or ten cigarettes a day during his presidency.

Sasha (above) is currently in her senior year at the University of Southern California

The youngest Obama daughter moved to the West Coast after a transfer from the University of Michigan

While attending college, Sasha also began dating Clifton Powell Jr., 24, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell

Both former First Daughters live on the West Coast, while Malia moved to LA’s Brentwood neighborhood

Sasha recently began her senior year at USC after transferring from the University of Michigan earlier this year.

It is said that Sasha spent the summer in New York City, but has now moved to the West Coast for the new school year.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed a few months ago that she was dating Clifton Powell Jr., 24, the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.

Clifton Jr. and Sasha are said to have met after she moved to the West Coast, and he is already good friends with the family, having hung out with her sister, Malia Obama, a few times over the past few months.