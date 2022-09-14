WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Former First Daughter Sasha Obama dons slippers on the USC campus

California
By Merry

Exclusive: Study Mode! Former first daughter Sasha Obama wears glasses, slippers and low-slung jeans as she steps outside near USC campus

By MailOnline Reporter

Published: | Updated:

Advertisement

Sasha Obama was almost unrecognizable as she stepped into the University of Southern California campus on Tuesday, a world away from her prim and genuine first-daughter image of yesteryear, and instead blended in with her fellow students.

Sasha Obama was almost unrecognizable as she stepped into the University of Southern California campus on Tuesday, a world away from her prim and genuine first-daughter image of yesteryear, and instead blended in with her fellow students.

Sasha wore large black-framed glasses, low-slung jeans and a slim-fitting tank top.

Sasha wore large black-framed glasses, low-slung jeans and a slim-fitting tank top.

The youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama, who moved to the West Coast earlier this year, looked every inch the cool and casual California girl in her laid-back ensemble, even flashing the waistband of her underwear poking out above her low. cropped shorts.

The youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama, who moved to the West Coast earlier this year, looked every inch the cool and casual California girl in her laid-back ensemble, even flashing the waistband of her underwear poking out above her low. cropped shorts.

The new outfit made Sasha almost unrecognizable

Sasha, 21, who has embraced a much more bohemian style since moving to Los Angeles, completed her look with a pair of fuzzy slipper slippers, several chunky bracelets and rings and a knitted crossbody bag, while also carrying a green HydroFlask water bottle. under her arm.

Young Obama was also seen with her vape pen in hand

Her long hair had been pulled from her face with a claw clip, exposing a pair of Apple AirPods in her ears, and she held her phone in one hand as she strolled around campus alone—before meeting a friend.

The two were seen side by side on Tuesday with their arms around each other.

The two were seen side by side on Tuesday with their arms around each other.

Sasha recently began her senior year at USC after transferring from the University of Michigan earlier this year. It is said that Sasha spent the summer in New York City, but has now moved to the West Coast for the new school year.

Sasha recently began her senior year at USC after transferring from the University of Michigan earlier this year. It is said that Sasha spent the summer in New York City, but has now moved to the West Coast for the new school year.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed a few months ago that she was dating Clifton Powell Jr., 24, the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell. Clifton Jr. and Sasha are said to have met after she moved to the West Coast, and he is already good friends with the family, having hung out with her sister, Malia Obama, a few times over the past few months.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed a few months ago that she was dating Clifton Powell Jr., 24, the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell. Clifton Jr. and Sasha are said to have met after she moved to the West Coast, and he is already good friends with the family, having hung out with her sister, Malia Obama, a few times over the past few months.

Both former first daughters have lived along the West Coast since Malia moved to LA's Brentwood neighborhood while she is working as a writer on an upcoming Amazon show under Donald Glover. Pictured: The former First Family posted in an instant on Mother's Day on May 8, 2022.

Both former first daughters have lived along the West Coast since Malia moved to LA’s Brentwood neighborhood while she is working as a writer on an upcoming Amazon show under Donald Glover. Pictured: The former First Family posted in an instant on Mother’s Day on May 8, 2022.

Want more stories like this from the Daily Mail? Visit our profile page here and hit the follow button above for more news you need.

Want more stories like this from the Daily Mail? Visit our profile page here and click the follow button above for more news you need.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Woman goes viral after not realizing she…

Merry

Jack Ging, character actor best known…

Merry

Twitter users could lose access if the…

Merry
1 of 233

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More