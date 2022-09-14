Former First Daughter Sasha Obama dons slippers on the USC campus

Advertisement

Sasha Obama was almost unrecognizable as she stepped into the University of Southern California campus on Tuesday, a world away from her prim and genuine first-daughter image of yesteryear, and instead blended in with her fellow students.

Sasha wore large black-framed glasses, low-slung jeans and a slim-fitting tank top.

The youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama, who moved to the West Coast earlier this year, looked every inch the cool and casual California girl in her laid-back ensemble, even flashing the waistband of her underwear poking out above her low. cropped shorts.

Sasha, 21, who has embraced a much more bohemian style since moving to Los Angeles, completed her look with a pair of fuzzy slipper slippers, several chunky bracelets and rings and a knitted crossbody bag, while also carrying a green HydroFlask water bottle. under her arm.

Her long hair had been pulled from her face with a claw clip, exposing a pair of Apple AirPods in her ears, and she held her phone in one hand as she strolled around campus alone—before meeting a friend.

The two were seen side by side on Tuesday with their arms around each other.

Sasha recently began her senior year at USC after transferring from the University of Michigan earlier this year. It is said that Sasha spent the summer in New York City, but has now moved to the West Coast for the new school year.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed a few months ago that she was dating Clifton Powell Jr., 24, the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell. Clifton Jr. and Sasha are said to have met after she moved to the West Coast, and he is already good friends with the family, having hung out with her sister, Malia Obama, a few times over the past few months.

Both former first daughters have lived along the West Coast since Malia moved to LA’s Brentwood neighborhood while she is working as a writer on an upcoming Amazon show under Donald Glover. Pictured: The former First Family posted in an instant on Mother’s Day on May 8, 2022.