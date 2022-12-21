Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter hits out at Gianni Infantino’s plans to reform competitions

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has criticized Gianni Infantino’s plans to reshape the World Cup and World Cup for clubs.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first 48-team tournament when hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. A huge increase from the 32 countries that participated in Qatar, as Infantino continues his election promise of a bigger and more inclusive World Cup beyond European and South American teams.

In addition to his rise at the World Cup, the 52-year-old this week also announced plans for a new 32-team World Club Cup to kick off in 2025.

Sepp Blatter disagrees with plans for a new World Club Cup and a bigger World Cup

The plans were criticized by Blatter, who complained about the over-commercialization of football during an interview with the German weekly De Zit, which appears on Wednesday.

“What’s happening right now is an over-commercialization of the game.” Blatter said.

“There are attempts to squeeze more and more out of the lemon – for example with the World Cup final with 48 teams or now with a World Cup for club teams that should be seen as direct competition for the Champions League.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino this week announced plans for a 32-team World Club Cup to take place every four years, starting in 2025

“FIFA is interfering here with something that really doesn’t concern it, club football.”

Blatter served as FIFA president from 1998, but retired in early 2015 following the fallout from an investigation into corruption in the governing body. He continues to deny any wrongdoing to this day and once again pleaded his case during the interview.

The 86-year-old said: ‘I never took money I didn’t earn – therefore nothing could ever be proven from me in all proceedings against me. And it will stay that way.’

The 2022 World Cup was the last tournament with 32 teams and will be expanded to 48 in 2026

The Swiss claims to have “no relationship with Infantino,” the man who succeeded Blatter as president in 2016. He accuses his compatriot of communicating with him only through lawyers “since the changing of the guard at FIFA”.

Blatter goes on to claim that during his tenure he did everything he could to “get things under control.” Citing efforts to try and implement a pay cut and reduce the transfers of young talents leaving South America and Africa for Europe.

Admitting that while he didn’t prevent the game from anything, he always tried to “serve” the sport.

Blatter’s reign as president came to an end in 2015 following allegations of corruption at FIFA

“We have failed to protect football from economic and political influences.” He said in the interview.

“I’ve always really tried to serve football. If I damaged it with that, I’m sorry.’

Infantino’s plans for a new World Club Cup were met with criticism similar to Blatter’s. With many in the game preoccupied with planning and burning out players trying to get a new league onto the calendar.

Indeed, many of the top clubs will need to address these issues before signing up for a competition that will take place every four years.