Former FDA chief says its still possible to get monkeypox outbreak ‘back in the box’

Despite the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) declaring monkeypox a public health emergency last week, a key expert is still hopeful that the virus can be contained before it develops into a full-fledged outbreak.

dr. Scott Gottlieb, former head of the Food and Drug Administration and current board member at pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, told CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday that, while difficult, it is possible to prevent monkeypox from becoming an endemic virus – a potential official likely to fail with Covid.

However, he says the response to the virus needs to be broader to get it under control. At present, testing is primarily reserved for gay and bisexual men only – making up an overwhelming majority of cases. Gottlieb believes more cases would be found if testing expanded beyond that community.

His comments come days after HHS declared a public health emergency over the virus on Thursday. The 7,510 recorded cases are the most of any country in the world to date. Per capita, the number of cases per million inhabitants of the country on August 5 is about half of the 1.93 per million cases registered in Spain.

“There is an opportunity to get this back in the box, but it will be very difficult at this point,” Gottlieb said.

“We continue to look for cases in the community of men having sex with men, it’s mainly spreading in that community, but there’s no doubt that it’s spread beyond that community at this point and I think we need to look for it.” broader to cases.’

While exact federal data is not available, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at a briefing last week that they still make up a majority of cases.

Former FDA chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb (pictured) told CBS’ Face the Nation that the CDC should expand monkey pox testing and launch wastewater monitoring for the virus

In mid-July, New York City officials revealed that 95 percent of cases in the Big Apple — the country’s monkey pox hotspot — were men with at least three in five also identifying as gay, bisexual or lesbian.

However, America is currently struggling with a shortage of both tests and vaccines, which means that until now they have been reserved for men who have sex with other men.

The CDC has greatly expanded its testing capacity in recent weeks and can now perform 80,000 per week through its own testing and agreements with private partners.

Last week, Walensky said only about ten percent of America’s testing capacity was being used, opening the door to significant expansions in the number of people who should be tested.

Gottlieb said any person with an atypical case of shingles or herpes should be tested for monkey pox at this time.

Expanding testing will either find more cases — giving officials more information they can use to control the outbreak — or confirm more people as negative and confirm areas where the virus is not spreading.

He also believes the CDC should start monitoring the wastewater — which can provide more general pictures of where the virus is spreading without individual testing.

Despite his concerns, Gottlieb doesn’t think the virus has reached a point where the average American should be concerned.

“I don’t think this is something people generally need to worry about,” he explained.

“I think the incidence of this infection in the wider community is still very low. Your risk of contacting monkeypox is still extremely low outside of certain social networks where you see a higher number of cases.

“If you want to contain it … we have to look more broadly.”

The US has confirmed 7,510 cases of the virus since it was first found in the United States in May. An additional 408 cases were added to the ledger over the weekend.

Not a single death has been linked to the virus in the US, although nearly a dozen internationally as part of this current outbreak.

New York has by far the most cases on record of all US states. The Empire State registered 1,862 on Monday morning. No other state has more than 1,000 registered.

Wyoming remains the only state that has not registered a monkeypox infection, although this may be due to a lack of oversight in the state.