Former FBI Director James Comey recently signed a deal to pen two crime thriller novels

Ex FBI Director James Comey has struck a multi-million dollar deal to write two fictional crime thriller novels, two years after the release of his latest nonfiction book.

The first book, “Central Park West,” is described by Comey as a “legal thriller” and is expected to be released in the spring of 2023.

The book, announced Tuesday by publishing house Comey and Mysterious Press, follows an American assistant attorney whose case against the mafia unfolds after the murder of a local politician.

The former FBI director has certainly withdrawn from… his own experience as both Deputy Attorney General under President George W. Bush, and his previous time as Managing Assistant U.S. Attorney in charge of the Richmond Division of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

But he is best known for being fired by Donald Trump as director of the FBI in 2017, allegedly for refusing to end a federal investigation into the former president’s alleged ties to Russia.

Comey then released a memoir calling on Trump called A Higher Loyalty, which was dismissed as a white lie by the 45th president.

How much Comey will earn from the deal, the exact amount is unknown.

However, there is speculation that due to the massive success of Comey’s first two books, this new deal could run into well into the millions.

And while the father of six is ​​a controversial figure, his tenure at the top of the FBI means he’s had an exciting career at the height of power, with publishers likely hoping it will inspire exciting fiction.

Comey’s debut autobiography, “A Higher Loyalty,” was released in April 2018, just a year before his resignation as director of the FBI by then-President Donald Trump.

Within the first week of the book’s release, more than 600,000 copies were sold, according to the New York Times.

The Financial Times reported that Comey signed an estimated $2 million deal to publish “A Higher Loyalty” with a division of Macmillan, FlatIron Books.

Months before the ex-FBI official’s book was launched in 2018, FlatIron officials described the book as a discussion of “what good, ethical leadership looks like and how it leads to good decisions.”

“I love taking readers into fascinating worlds I’ve come to know from my time in government and the private sector,” Comey said in a statement released Tuesday. “These stories are fiction, but, inspired by the real work I’ve done, they offer a rarely seen look at interesting people and institutions.”

The former government official returned Monday from a five-month hiatus from Twitter to tease his excitement about the upcoming project.

Former President Donald Trump and ex-FBI Director James Comey at a meeting in 2017

However, his 1.3 million twitter followers were unable to communicate as much as they normally would.

Sometime between when he left the social media app in April and when he returned on Monday, Comey put off responses to his tweets so that only those he follows or mentions could reply.

‘I hope all is well with you. I wrote a lot while away from this website. Looking forward to tomorrow’s announcement. And sorry for blocking comments. I’ve only been told that there are obnoxious people who have joined Twitter since I was last here. I know?’ Comey wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Comey is just one of the newest former government employees to take up fiction writing.

Most recently, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have both written fictional novels after the release of their autobiographies.

Hillary and Bill Clinton at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York City on September 19

Mr. Clinton co-authored “The President Is Missing” with successful thriller writer James Patterson, while Ms. Clinton recently worked with Louise Penny on “State of Terror.”

In February, Madison Wells Media bought the movie rights after the novel by Penny and Mrs. Clinton, which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestsellers list in 2021.

The media company has been behind some of the hottest films of recent years, including “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which won Jessica Chastain her 2021 Oscar, and Hell or High Water with Jeff Bridges.