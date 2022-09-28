Former Everton midfielder Diniyar Bilyaletdinov is called up to fight in the Russian armed forces

Former Everton midfielder Diniyar Bilyaletdinov has been called up to fight in Ukraine according to Russian media reports.

Bilyaletdinov spent three years at Goodison Park after then Toffees boss David Moyes brought him to the club for £9 million in 2009.

After returning to his native Russia in 2012, the 37-year-old retired from football in 2019 after a brief stint with Lithuanian club FK Riteriai.

The news comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilization order amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

As a result of the ruling, military-age men who have previously served in the armed forces and have certain military specialties can be drafted.

The decree, which came into effect last week, sees 300,000 Russians being called upon to serve in the ongoing conflict.

Speaking with Russian Publication Sports24Diniyar’s father, Rinat Bilyaletdinov, revealed that his son had been summoned.

The elder Bilyaletdinov also confirmed that Diniyar had previously served in the Russian armed forces, but insisted he had only done so in a sporting role.

“Yes, Diniyar has been subpoenaed.

“He served in the sports line more than 19 years ago when he played in the youth team. It had been a long time, the order came, the oath taken.

“He has spent his entire military service in the sport. Title – private. I don’t know the military specialty – construction battalion or railroad troops.”

Bilyaletdinov played 46 games for the Russian national team between 2005 and 2012 and was part of the squad that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2008.