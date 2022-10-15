Former England star Simon Halliday doesn’t allow his children to play rugby due to concussion fears

<!–

The extent to which fear of brain injury has taken hold of rugby has been exposed by a confession by Simon Halliday, the prominent former England international, that he would not let his children play the game.

Halliday, who played 23 times for his country and is one of the game’s most experienced administrators, said he didn’t want his three children around until meaningful rules are put in place that mitigate the risks.

His revelation came when data from the Rugby Football Union showed that the severity and frequency of injuries among professional players increases during training and matches, with concussion identified as by far the most common problem in the latter case.

Former England star Simon Halliday revealed he is not allowing his children to play rugby due to head trauma concerns

Concussion experts told The Mail on Sunday the problem will only get worse unless clubs drastically cut the number of rugby contacts played in training.

Adam White, executive director of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, cited lowering the age limit for contact rugby as one of the most important steps to take to address the problem of former professionals developing brain disease.

Halliday, who played a key role in England’s run-up to the 1991 World Cup final, recently completed a six-year term as President of European Professional Club Rugby. He also spent ten years on the RFU council and served on the boards of Bath and the RFU Championship.

“We have to go back to the future,” he said, lamenting the consequences of rugby’s dramatically increased physicality. ‘Remove contact from the training. Stop high tackles with force. If necessary, put a stripe on the sweater. The jackal causes many injuries. The current squad is scared for their future because they’ve had so many head injuries. They don’t say anything because it’s their job.

Halliday was part of the England team that reached the 1991 Rugby World Cup final

“We’re dealing with it. It’s up to us. The story needs to change administrators so the school gate isn’t full of people saying “I’m not letting my son go through that”.

“Let’s bring some fun back into the game. I want all three of my little ones to play rugby, but I don’t want them to be knocked over because punches to the head are accepted as part of the game.’

The RFU’s latest ‘injury surveillance project’ found that the average injury layoff for the 2019-20 Premiership season was 35 days, compared to just over 20 days in 2002-03. Players had more training injuries than 20 years ago, with three per 1,000 hours compared to just under three in 2002-03. In 2019-20, clubs suffered an average of 88 injuries for every 1,000 hours of competitive action.

Concussion was by far the most common injury in matches in the same campaign, accounting for 22 percent of all diagnosed individuals, or 19.8 for every 1,000 hours played.

In 2002-03, only about five concussions had been reported over 1,000 hours, although the significant increase can be attributed at least in part to more rigorous monitoring of concussions.

American football chiefs have made reforms to reduce concussion prevalence

Progressive Rugby, the pressure group lobbying for better player protection, could cite the data as compelling further evidence of the need to implement the proposed measures, in particular contact training limits, reduced tackle height, lighter match schedule and increased stance. down periods for players with concussions.

The risks inherent in the game were highlighted by a study of former Scottish internationals published this month by the University of Glasgow. Led by Dr. Willie Stewart, a neuropathologist consultant, found that elite rugby players were 15 times more likely to develop motor neuron disease than the general population. It also found that they were twice as likely to develop dementia and more than three times as likely to develop Parkinson’s disease.

White and the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in the US, said, “We’ve seen the same problem in the NFL, in football. It corresponds to all other neurodegenerative diseases, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer’s disease, lewy body disease, frontotemporal degeneration. We see this across a whole spectrum of neurodegenerative diseases. The only way we can prevent this is by reducing and delaying our exposure to those repetitive effects when children contact rugby – we’ve called for this to happen by age 14.

“It’s messages that the RFU and diehard rugby fans don’t like, but it’s important that we really prioritize our athletes, our community and the brain health of our families.”