Former England star Luther Blissett rushed to hospital after ‘collapsing at a charity event and suffering a bleed to the brain’

Former England international Luther Blissett was rushed to hospital over the weekend after reportedly collapsing at a charity event.

According The mirrorBlissett, 66, felt unwell at a community event at the Grove Hotel on Saturday and is now being treated in hospital after reportedly suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Blissett is considered a Watford legend after three separate spells at the club, and they issued a statement following worrying reports about his condition.

The club’s statement read: “Watford FC are aware of reports that the club’s all-time record goalscorer and goalscorer, Luther Blissett OBE DL, is currently receiving medical treatment in hospital.

‘President and CEO Scott Duxbury said: “Luther and all of his loved ones know they have our full support. “We will do everything we can to help.”

“However, the Hornets wish to confirm at this time that the club has not received any direct confirmation of his circumstances from Luther or his family.

Luther Blissett (pictured) is being treated in hospital after reportedly collapsing at a charity event.

Blissett is a Watford legend and the club have issued a statement of support for their former player.

“Everyone associated with Watford FC would like to wish Luther the best possible recovery.

‘”Watford’s favorite son” was helping raise money at a community event last weekend when he fell ill.’

Blissett’s wife, Lauren Fox, thanked hospital staff and the football community for supporting her husband following his health scare.

“The care Luther received at Watford Hospital was excellent and we would like to thank them for looking after him so well,” Fox told the Watford Observer.

‘We must also thank Daniel Ginder and Norman McGuigan, other guests at the event, who helped us get Luther to hospital.

“He has been very encouraged to receive messages from his colleagues in the Former Players’ Association and from around the world, as well as from fans of Watford and football in general. We are really moved by the concern that so many people have shown.”

Blissett earned 14 caps for England in the 1980s and became the first black player to score for the Three Lions when he scored a hat-trick on debut in a 9-0 victory over Luxembourg.

He is most associated with Watford, but also played for AC Milan, Bournemouth and Bury, as well as a number of non-league clubs in the latter stages of his career.

Blissett also played for AC Milan and became an expert on Serie A football.

After hanging up his boots, Blissett returned to Watford as manager under Graham Taylor and went on to manage non-league side Chesham United.

He also previously worked as a pundit for Channel 4 and Bravo’s coverage of Serie A following his playing days at Milan.

Blissett is an immensely popular figure in football, and Soccer AM honored him by calling the area where fans sat each week the “Luther Blissett Stand”.

Blissett was awarded an OBE in 2022 for services to football and charity.