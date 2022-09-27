Former England international Fabian Delph announces his retirement from football

Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement.

The 32-year-old has played 204 Premier League games for Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Leeds and won 20 caps.

Delph’s contract with the Toffees expired in the summer after injuries limited him to just 21 appearances in the past two seasons.

“So today I’m announcing my retirement with nothing but happiness and gratitude for what this wonderful game has given me,” he posted on Instagram.

“Huge shout out to my family, friends, players and staff of the great clubs I’ve had the privilege of representing, as well as the support I’ve had from the fans.”

Delph made his professional debut for Leeds in 2007, before making his first Premier League appearance with Aston Villa two years later.

He became a back-to-back Premier League champion with Manchester City in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

He also represented his country at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, appearing in four appearances for Gareth Southgate’s side.

The versatile started two games in the tournament as England reached the semi-finals before losing to Croatia.

His last appearance for the Three Lions came in 2019 when he won third place in the play-offs against England against Switzerland in the Nations League.