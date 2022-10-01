Former Eels skipper’s plea for fans to embrace Jarryd Hayne after NRL and club distance themselves

In 2009, Hayne led the rampant Eels to the career decision maker with the best shape

Former Parramatta captain Tim Mannah has begged fans to embrace the achievements of fallen star Jarryd Hayne after the disgraced fullback was banned from the NRL and the club where he launched his storied career.

Leading up to Sunday’s big NRL final, where the Eels will face the Panthers in the Battle of the West in Sydney, Mannah said his closest mate was a genius on the pitch and felt it was important to make the 34-year mark. year old not to kick when he is off the air.

Hayne virtually led the Eels to the 2009 decider based on some scintillating individual performances.

It culminated in Hayne winning the Dally M Medal that season – but in the grand final, Parramatta fell short against Melbourne, who was later stripped of the premiership for salary cap violations.

“Jarryd is still the best player I’ve ever played with,” Mannah, a 233 game veteran with the Eels, told the Daily Telegram.

“There are (also) a lot of people queuing up to throw rocks at Jarryd… he’s still a huge Parra fan, his passion is still there.

“He’s a bit shunned, not just from the eel, but from people in general.”

Mannah added that Hayne’s name is “taboo” at the moment and after speaking with the cross-code star, both men desperately want the Eels to end their 36-year premiership drought.

Hayne faces a new trial in March, where he will answer allegations of sexual assault at the Downing Center in Sydney.

It follows an alleged incident involving a woman he met online in Fletcher, on the outskirts of Newcastle, in October 2018.

Despite always maintaining his innocence, Hayne was found guilty and sentenced to five years and nine months in prison during his second trial.

But after nine months in Cooma Correctional Center, the Hayne saga took a turn few saw coming when he was released in February after a court of appeals overturned his rape conviction.

With his future uncertain, Hayne won’t be starring in Channel Nine or the NRL’s ongoing coverage leading up to Sunday’s grand final as he continues to be rejected by the game that made him a superstar.

Obviously, both the free-to-air network and the NRL have formed the idea that it was wise to overlook Hayne’s past performance in a blue and gold jersey for the retrial.

Parramatta also refused to use images of Hayne as they celebrated their 75th anniversary earlier this year.

The former fullback – who made his NRL debut on the wing in 2006 and went on to represent NSW and Australia – was not invited to the club position.

After Parramatta defeated the Cowboys to advance to the big dance against Penrith, Hayne showed his support for the club on social media.

He shared images to Instagram of cars honking and Eels fans singing in the streets of Parramatta after the win from behind in Townsville.

‘If your [sic] not from the west of Sydney you wouldn’t understand,” he wrote.

“Guys don’t know what’s in next week! Best fan base in the country!