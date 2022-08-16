Former Democratic Congressman Charged With Fraud

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury in California has indicted Terrance John Cox, a former Democratic representative from Fresno, with a series of financial crimes, including attempting to divert campaign contributions during his 2018 election campaign.

Mr. Cox, 59, known as TJ, faces 28 charges including wire transfer fraud, money laundering and making a campaign contribution under the name of another person, according to a criminal complaint a federal judge unlocked Tuesday.

Mr. Cox diverted $25,000 in illegal “straw” contributions into his 2018 campaign to secretly “fund and repay relatives and associates for donations to his campaign,” prosecutors from the Eastern District Attorney’s Office said. from California.