Former Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill says lawmakers MOCKED Biden for being Obama’s VP

Claire McCaskill said senators would constantly mock and look down on Joe Biden for serving as vice president, while former senator vice president Kamala Harris defended against “premature” criticism.

She also said there’s a lot of similar chatter about Harris, who only served less than an upstairs term before being appointed as Biden’s running mate.

“I clearly remember being in the Cloak Room in the first two years of Biden’s vice presidency and how many of my colleagues looked up to Joe Biden. He mocked him,” McCaskill said during a panel discussion on NBC’s Meet the Press.

The former Missouri senator said, “It’s a tough, tough job—the vice presidency.”

“It’s even harder, I think, when you’re a woman in that job, who is seen as an adversary by many Washington insiders for the presidency,” she added, referring to Harris.

Comes as former Missouri Senator Kamala Harris defended, claiming criticism of her is “premature.” Pictured: The vice president attends the commemoration ceremony for the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks

McCaskill’s defense comes after Harris’ full interview with Todd was aired on the network.

The former Democratic senator, who was impeached in 2018 by Trump ally and Republican Senator Josh Hawley, said she thought Harris “did a great job in the interview,” despite criticizing her attack on the Supreme Court for being an “activist” body. used to be.

“I think she’s had a tough road ahead,” McCaskill said. “And so there’s a lot of talk behind the scenes to diss Kamala Harris.”

“Perhaps all this dismissal of Kamala Harris is far too premature,” she added.

Harris launched another attack on the Supreme Court by branding it an “activist court” for overthrowing Roe v Wade in her pre-recorded interview with Todd, which aired in full on Sunday morning’s Meet the Press program.

Biden became Obama’s No. 2 after 36 years in the Senate. The President Makes Remarks at the Pentagon on the Anniversary of 9/11

At the same time it aired, Harris was in New York City at a memorial ceremony at Ground Zero for the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The vice president charged the judges during the interview for “taking a constitutional right” after they ended the 49-year-old law.

When asked how much “trust” she has in the Supreme Court, the vice president replied, “I think this is an activist court.”

Such harsh words are unusual for a vice president as the Supreme Court fights to maintain public trust.

A snippet of her Supreme Court comments aired Friday, and the full broadcast came as Biden hasn’t sat down for a press interview in more than 210 days.