Former Dallas star Patrick Duffy lists his 390-acre riverside Oregon ranch for $14m

Former Dallas star Patrick Duffy is marketing his pristine 390-acre Oregon ranch for $14 million.

The property is located two miles from the Rogue River outside of Medford, Oregon and comes with a total of seven homes, a bass pond, swimming pool and rustic barns, according to Alan DeVries of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Duffy Ranch has been home to actor Patrick Duffy for the past three decades, and the actor says his family “always felt like we were stewards rather than owners.” “We kept the borders sacred,” he added.

Duffy, who is also known as Frank Lambert on the 1990s sitcom Step By Step, and his late wife Carlyn Rosser used the ranch as a family getaway for many years before living there full-time in the early 2000s.

After Rosser died in 2017, Duffy stayed on the ranch and now runs an online sourdough business with his partner Linda Purl called Duffy’s Dough.

The Duffy Ranch has been home to actor Patrick Duffy for the past three decades, and the actor says his family “always felt like we were stewards rather than owners.” “We kept the boundaries sacred,” he added

Duffy, who is also known as Frank Lambert on the 1990s sitcom Step By Step, and his late wife Carlyn Rosser used the ranch as a family getaway for many years before living there full-time in the early 2000s.

The pristine home is located two miles from the Rogue River outside of Medford, Oregon

Patrick Duffy and wife Carlyn Rosser at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte-Carlo, Monaco before her death in 2017. The couple bought the property in 1990 for approximately $1.5 million

Duffy told the Wall Street Journal that he bought the first 130 acres of the property in 1990 for about $1.5 million with Rosser and that the couple spent about $3 million buying the surrounding properties when they were up for sale.

The actor discovered the property while fishing with a friend.

“It was pristine,” Duffy said. “There was no paved road. There were some trails through the woods and about a mile—a little less than a mile—riverfront.’

There is a main house on the property with four bedrooms and connected to a gallery where the couple kept their art collection.

The caretaker’s house was converted into a one-bedroom guest house with a loft. Another building has a hot tub and overlooks the river, while another building – this one built into the side of a mountain – houses an indoor lap pool and wine cellar.

Over the years, the couple bought the buildings and land on the property that they rented out to tenants and local farmers.

“We became a working ranch, but not with our own animals,” he said. “It added the most beautiful, rural feel to the place.”

According to the listing, the property offers custom details including an art gallery/library, two porches, an office, a walkway to a spa cabin, a custom large wine cave, a pool house and a large professional garden.

The property also includes over 100 acres of irrigated land and a peaceful 2 acre fish-filled recreational/irrigation pond.

There is an abundance of wildlife on the property, including a resident elk herd, turkeys, a wide variety of birds and large black-tailed deer.

In a homestead that is over 100 years old and still stands on the property, Duffy found an old stove that he restored and placed in the main house.

Duffy says he plans to move to California or Colorado with his partner Linda Purl.

The properties include eight houses and several pastures that are rented to local farmers

There is a main house on the property with four bedrooms and connected to a gallery

Another building has a hot tub and wine cellar and overlooks the river

Spending time in the kitchen at the ranch had become such a big part of Linda Purl and Patrick Duff’s relationship that they jointly launched a baked goods in honor of Duffy’s family.

“Our lifestyle makes us very compatible in almost every way imaginable,” Duffy previously told People about his relationship with Happy Days star Linda Purl.

The H stars, who have been dating for more than two years, spoke to the site about their new sourdough kit, Duffy’s Dough, which includes a dehydrated version of a starter that is “at least 70 years old,” Duffy said.

“My parents took my sister and I in a small trailer, pulled by a truck, from Montana to Alaska in 1952. An old woman gave my mother a sourdough starter when we were there,’ he said.

His mother baked with it all his childhood and his sister kept it active for years, which inspired Duffy to bake with it as well.

At the beginning of their relationship, he made sourdough pancakes for Purl, 67, who said they tasted “remarkable,” and it sparked an idea to start a business with the appetizer.

“Now I didn’t think I’d ever start a business, but Linda is Linda and took it and ran with it right away,” Duffy said. ‘We dehydrated the original sourdough starter. So it’s absolutely pure from the moment my mom got it.”

Spending time in the kitchen at the ranch had become such a big part of Linda Purl and Patrick Duff’s relationship that they jointly launched a baked goods in honor of Duffy’s family.

Another building – this one built into the side of a mountain – houses an indoor pool and wine cellar

Over the years, Duffy bought the buildings and land on the property that he leased to tenants and local farmers

The Duffy family spent time with their family in the dining room

The couple will move to California or Colorado after the ranch is sold

“I think it’s just an interesting comment about society and the times when certain things can remain unchanged and viable,” Duffy said of the family heirloom.

Purl explained that baking is a way to connect with family and friends, describing the benefits of literally breaking bread together and why they hope to inspire customers to participate in similar family traditions.

“There’s a possibility that really good things are happening and real communication is taking place. It starts with the tiny traces of yeast, but it can grow into an experience on many levels,” she added.

In a home that is over 100 years old and still stands on the property, Duffy found a stove that he restored

An original farm still stands on the property

A wine cellar is located in one of the buildings on the property

According to the listing, the property offers custom details including an art gallery/library, two porches, an office, a walkway to a spa cabin, a custom large wine cave, a pool house and a large professional garden

A Conservatory Overlooks the Two Miles of the River in Oregon

The property also includes over 100 acres of irrigated land and a peaceful 2 acre fish-filled recreational/irrigation pond

It’s no surprise that this project strengthened their relationship, as standing in the kitchen is intertwined with their love story.

“When we got together, I remember arriving late in the afternoon and we were eating and cooking in the kitchen. And it was a dance that we had never done together, but the choreography was familiar to both of us,” said Duffy.

“Linda is a master chef and I learn every day from the way she cooks,” he adds. Our lifestyle makes us very compatible in almost every way imaginable. In the kitchen, the way we cook, the way we clean, the way we function together as individuals.’

The limited-release product is available to pre-order now until mid-December.