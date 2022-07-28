Former Crawley Town manager John Yems hit with multiple FA racism charges

Disgraced former Crawley manager John Yems has been sued multiple times by the Football Association over accusations of racism during his time as manager.

Yems was fired by Crawley in May, a month after Sportsmail alleged he had used discriminatory language towards several players.

The 62-year-old is said to have called members of his team “suicide bombers”, “terrorists” and “Zulu warriors”.

The FA opened an investigation into Yems after a group of Crawley players reported his alleged comments to the PFA, and now the governing body has acted.

If found guilty, he faces a long-term suspension from football. An FA statement read: ‘John Yems has been charged with multiple violations of FA Rule E3.2 and one violation of FA Rule E4.

John Yems has been sued by the Football Association for allegedly racist comments to players

Crawley fired Yems, 62, after the allegations came to light earlier this year

The former manager of Crawley is alleged to have made 16 comments in violation of FA rule E3.2 between 2019 and 2022.

“Any offense is alleged to be an aggravated offense as they contain a reference to ethnic origin, color, race, nationality, religion, belief or gender.

“It is further alleged that between 2019 and 2022 Yems also discriminated against Crawley players on the basis of ethnicity, color, race, nationality, religion or belief in violation of FA Rule E4.”

Yems, who was in charge of League Two side Crawley in December 2019, has previously denied the allegations against him. He has until August 4 to respond.