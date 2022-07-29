Former correctional officer shares vital safety tips for women: no music while walking alone

A former prosecutor has revealed the most important safety tips she learned while working with criminals in a prison — including taking pictures of taxi license plates before going in, never using your last name on social media and avoiding music while you’re driving. walks home.

Michaela Katharina, from Canada, worked as a corrections officer for two and a half years, during which time she received numerous safety tips.

Now the former prison worker has shared her knowledge with the world in a series of videos posted on TikTokwhich went fast – together more than 750,000 views.

In her first video, the Canadian woman listed some things she learned while working in prison that could potentially help you avoid danger — including avoiding sharing personal information with strangers.

Her top advice was not to have any revealing or “identifiable” bumper stickers on your car.

She warned about the popular stick figure family stickers — often seen on vehicles around the world — because she said “people can tell if you’re single or have kids,” and that “they don’t want to know that information.” .’

Michaela’s second tip was to “never correct a stranger’s assumption about you,” explaining that it’s not “necessary” for people you don’t know personally to have information about you.

She went on to emphasize that no one should walk home at night listening to music because “you have to be aware of your surroundings,” adding that she always has something nearby that can be used as a weapon and wears shoes. which she can “run in.”

“Lock your doors, lock your doors, lock your doors,” added the former prosecutor, noting that there’s no reason to ever leave car or house doors unlocked.

Other tips from her are: always take a photo or note the license plate of a taxi before you get in, and don’t meet anyone you don’t know in an unfamiliar area.

Finally, the former prison worker said that if she ever had children, she would never let them be alone with an adult, even if they became “trusted” — like “teachers.”

She also said it was advised not to let your kids go to a sleepover “until they’re old enough to have a conversation about grooming and sexual assault.”

Michaela’s video became so popular that she decided to make a follow-up video, in which she shared even more safety tips.

She started by recommending that all single people tell a friend or loved one the name of the person they are dating and where they are going.

She warned viewers not to place identification signs in front of their homes, such as “proud graduate” signs or markings with family names, and said people should always be alert to cars behind them.

Michaela also advised people not to post pictures of their children on social media, especially pictures of “naked children,” and the corrections officer added that “unfortunately” someone out there “will sexualize your child.”

Finally, Michaela told her viewers not to list their full names on social media so that people can’t track them down and “contact” them.

TikTok users supported the tips of the former corrections officer, and many agreed with Michaela’s anti-sleepover.

“The latter is 100 percent the right conversation and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” said one user.

Another user added, “My mom never let me sleep anywhere I hated it, but now I’m happy.”

“I worked in prisons for five years, I always told people a time frame when they asked where I lived. Like ”Ohh only 30 minutes away.”’

Another user commented, “all very good advice.”

“The latter is 100 percent. My parents never let me stay anywhere and as I get older I understand why,” says another user.