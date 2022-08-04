Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh ‘signs up for Strictly Come Dancing’

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh is said to have signed up for the upcoming 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

BBC sources have reportedly said they are delighted to have persuaded the 46-year-old actress to enter the dance competition, which is set to return to the screen in September.

The news comes after reports last month that Kym was in advanced talks with the broadcaster about joining the show alongside footballer Tony ‘Donkey’ Adams.

Star: Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh (pictured in February 2020) is said to have signed up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing series

A source told The sun: ‘We’ve been eager to capture Kym for a while and have approached her many times in the past, but never got round to it.

“When we approached her this year, she was interested, which was very exciting for us.”

“It’s a huge coup for us and Kym will be a great addition to the cast,” she added.

MailOnline has contacted the BBC and representatives of Kym for comment.

New face: BBC sources reportedly said they were thrilled to have persuaded Kym – who starred as Michelle Connor (pictured) on Coronation Street for 13 years – to join the dance competition

It’s going to be a busy year for Kym as she’s reportedly set to start filming for Waterloo Road at the end of the year, where she will join the school drama as mother of two Nicky Walters.

Kym – who is married to Army Major Scott Ratcliff – rose to fame as a singer in Hear’Say after winning a place in the pop group on reality TV show Popstars in 2001.

She played the role of Michelle Connor in the ITV soap Coronation Street, but left the show in 2019 after 13 years.

It comes after it was announced that this year’s Strictly series will return on September 7, though the celebrity lineup has yet to be confirmed by the producers.

Career: It’s going to be a busy year for Kym (pictured in 2019) as she’s reportedly set to start filming for Waterloo Road at the end of the year as she’ll be joining the school drama as mother Nicky Walters

The series will be filming a pre-recorded launch show on this date, meaning viewers will likely see the celebrities along with their dance partners on the weekend of September 10.

Strictly bosses have released a statement confirming the date and inviting fans to apply for tickets.

They wrote: ‘Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back!

‘The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamor and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One – and we’re thrilled to welcome another studio audience for the shows this year.

Hosted by the highly talented and glamorous Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show will once again come live from Elstree Film and Television Studios.

Return: It comes after it was announced that this year’s series Strictly will return to screens on September 7 (Photo: Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly)

“Registration is now open to be part of the exciting Launch Show, which will be taped ahead of this year’s live shows on Wednesday, September 7.”

On the occasion of the BBC’s 100th anniversary, the professional dancers will perform a special group routine like they’ve never done before.

In another statement, Strictly bosses said fans will be able to enter a draw to watch a tape of the special performance, which will take place on August 24.

They said: ‘Strictly Come Dancing is celebrating 100 years of the BBC! The professional dancers throw a party like only they can, with a group number filled with all the usual sparkle and glamour.

Show: The series will be filming a pre-recorded launch show on this date, meaning viewers will likely see the famous contestants along with their partners over the weekend of September 10 (LR Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse

“Maybe there will be a few surprises too, with special guests and fun tributes to some of your favorite BBC shows.”

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke have all been confirmed to return as judges.

Meanwhile, four new professional dancers have joined the lineup, meaning a total of 20 professionals are set to take their skills to the BBC show’s dance floor later this year – the biggest dancer lineup in history. from the show.

The four new world-class dancers completing this year’s professional troupe are European Cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former British Under-21 National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dancer Michelle Tsiakkas .

Spectacular: On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the BBC, the professional dancers will perform a special group routine like they have never done before

They join the professional dancers already revealed for the upcoming series: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Show favorites Alijaz Skorjanec and Oti Mabuse both retired from Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year.

Not every professional dancer will be paired with a celebrity, with four traditionally performing only in the pro routines.